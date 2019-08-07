Wilsey Asset Management Has Upped Its Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Stake by $1.68 Million; Shares Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Palestra Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $53.19 Million as Valuation Rose

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 23.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 93,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 494,157 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04M, up from 400,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $12.29. About 1.77 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.: $40M of Start-up Costs Related to TireHub Joint Venture to Be Split Equally With Bridgestone; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q EPS 31c; 06/04/2018 – GT: Actually Goodyear chemical plant. – ! $GT; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR CONFIRMS 2020 SEGMENT OPER INCOME TARGET OF $2.0-$2.4B; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 to Maricopa Co. SD 79 (Litchfield Elem), AZ’s GO bonds, Series 2018; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Confirms 2020 Segment Operating Income Target of $2B-$2.4B; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear, Bridgestone Join Forces to Form U.S. National Tire Distributor; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR SEES FY TOTAL SEGMENT OPER INCOME $1.8B TO $1.9B; 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Announces a New Natural Rubber Procurement Policy That Reflects Commitment to the Responsible Sourcing of Raw Materials

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 28.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 454,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.27 million, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $134.33. About 17.33 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $652,628 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 70,754 shares. Fund Sa, a France-based fund reported 312,011 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 621 shares. First Allied Advisory has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Prudential holds 0.05% or 1.81M shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Amalgamated Financial Bank invested in 47,454 shares. Arizona State Retirement, a Arizona-based fund reported 166,731 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc has 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Daiwa Secs Gp holds 0% or 8,300 shares. Advisory Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.06% or 62,200 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Llc owns 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 12,685 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.01% or 64,379 shares. Zebra Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.23% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) or 23,345 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 964,925 shares to 971,225 shares, valued at $91.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.