Wilsey Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding in Pulte Group (PHM) by $356,500; Fil LTD Decreased Its Position in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by $437,390

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 955 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 16,516 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.57 million, down from 17,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $541.52. About 384,786 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M

Wilsey Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 486,876 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.48M, down from 498,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.25. About 5.23M shares traded or 47.43% up from the average. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”

Fil Ltd, which manages about $66.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 100,784 shares to 383,067 shares, valued at $34.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 32,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mgmt One Company stated it has 0.11% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Amica Retiree Tru reported 0.13% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 4,907 were accumulated by Sequoia Finance Advisors Limited Liability. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 629 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi holds 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 7,900 shares. Fil Ltd holds 16,516 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited owns 18,338 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.37% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 43,726 shares. British Columbia Investment owns 0.09% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 24,929 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd reported 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Sg Americas Secs Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 13,731 shares. Nippon Life Glob Americas has 4,210 shares. Bank & Trust Of The West reported 1,260 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) invested in 0.03% or 893 shares. Mariner Ltd holds 0.08% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 14,261 shares.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 EPS, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $596.90 million for 20.92 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 166 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 224.91 million shares or 0.65% more from 223.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) or 52,527 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 36,363 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested 0.07% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Twin Capital stated it has 197,670 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. 162 are held by Baystate Wealth Lc. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.01% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 14,211 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 716,469 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp has 25,219 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc reported 148,405 shares stake. Highstreet Asset, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 19,931 shares. 246,900 were reported by Caxton Assocs Ltd Partnership. Two Sigma has invested 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). California State Teachers Retirement, a California-based fund reported 433,639 shares. Greenbrier Prtnrs Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.00 million shares. 342,669 were accumulated by Amp Cap Investors Ltd.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $252.28 million for 9.58 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.98% EPS growth.

