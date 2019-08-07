Wilsey Asset Management Has Raised Tyson Foods (TSN) Holding; Menlo Advisors Upped Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake by $1.85 Million as Valuation Rose

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 14,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 194,001 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.47M, up from 179,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $85.76. About 1.33 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 24/05/2018 – Paciolan to Power Ticketing at Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Explores the Sale of Pizza Crust Business; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, UFCW Expand Workplace Safety Efforts; 02/05/2018 – Tyson Ventures Announces Investment in Future Meat Technologies; 23/03/2018 – Investors like Tyson and Cargill could put ‘clean meat’ on grocery shelves within three years; 16/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury promises ‘more PAIN’ on return as trainer reveals explosive regime; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Acquisition Includes Four Rendering Plants in Georgia and Alabama, 13 Blending Facilities in Southeastern and Midwes; 14/03/2018 – National Geographic to Make Neil deGrasse Tyson’s StarTalk Interview with Legendary Scientist Stephen Hawking Available for; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Rising costs hurt Tyson’s profit; 07/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 16,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 49,915 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54M, up from 33,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $7.42 during the last trading session, reaching $134.45. About 22.17M shares traded or 150.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mgmt stated it has 3,084 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama owns 137,486 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 8,267 shares. Smith Moore And owns 6,323 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Davidson Kempner Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.76% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.08% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 62,311 shares. Trust Of Vermont accumulated 101 shares. Mackenzie Fin reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Korea Invest holds 0.04% or 142,200 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada stated it has 731,887 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0.1% stake. 163,466 were accumulated by Raymond James & Associates. Wright Invsts Service invested in 0.14% or 4,920 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0.02% or 63,494 shares.

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For August 5, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Vendingmarketwatch.com published: “Tyson Foods Partners with DonorsChoose.org To Support Teachers With $1 million Investment – VendingMarketWatch” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stephens Is Hungry For Tyson Foods – Benzinga” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63 million and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trader Toolkit: An Essential Indicator For Spotting Trends In Stocks – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Stocks I’m Never Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What ‘Toy Story 4’ Means For Disney – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak reported 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Long Island Invsts Lc holds 1,898 shares. Moreover, Whittier Trust Comm has 0.94% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rockshelter Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 84,132 shares. Fragasso Grp Inc Inc reported 25,725 shares. Utd Asset Strategies, a New York-based fund reported 68,710 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 14,004 shares. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc owns 60,880 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. 54,758 were accumulated by Karpas Strategies Lc. Fort Ltd Partnership invested in 32,731 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corp accumulated 30,000 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Eagle Global Advsrs Ltd owns 54,150 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Osborne Ptnrs Cap Ltd stated it has 76,113 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Charles Schwab reported 8.15M shares stake.