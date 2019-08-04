Wilsey Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding in Jetblue Awys (JBLU) as Stock Rose; Morgan Stanley Com New (MS) Shareholder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Upped Stake

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Com New (MS) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 7,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 122,866 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19M, up from 115,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $42.12. About 15.53M shares traded or 67.36% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CAN NOW PRODUCE A MINIMUM OF $7.5 BILLION IN QUARTERLY REVENUE EVEN IN WEAK MARKETS -CEO; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 2.7% of Big 5 Sporting; 15/03/2018 – KARSAN KARSN.IS – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH US’S MORGAN OLSON REGARDING US POSTAL SERVICE TENDER; 15/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley is getting more negative over the profitability of Tesla’s Model 3 electric car and its production issues; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 07/03/2018 – Daimler, Volvo Cars executives sceptical over Geely alliance plan; 12/05/2018 – Dear Sugars: Listen to `Dear Sugars’: Rage Is a Red Lesson – With Morgan Jerkins; 30/04/2018 – Global Equity Sales Up 8% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Gorman Speaks With Bloomberg TV: LIVE; 15/03/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1050P FROM 1000P

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 30,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The institutional investor held 529,151 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, up from 498,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.03. About 3.21M shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 22/05/2018 – JBLU SAYS IT MADE SOME CAPACITY `ADJUSTMENTS’ FOR JULY, AUGUST; 25/04/2018 – JetBlue Trims Long Beach After International Service Nixed; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue Sees 2Q RASM Down3%-Flat; 25/04/2018 – Ontario International Airport welcomes JetBlue; 11/04/2018 – JETBLUE MARCH CAPACITY ROSE 3.3% :JBLU US; 02/04/2018 – JetBlue Appoints Pres of New Travel Products Subsidiary; 17/04/2018 – JetBlue lnflight Crewmembers Elect Transport Workers Union; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO COMMENTS ON JETBLUE AT EVENT IN BRAZIL TODAY; 08/05/2018 – JetBlue Grows International Presence with Expanded Service in Havana and Mexico City; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS IT REMAINS `DEEPLY ENGAGED’ IN JETBLUE FLEET TALKS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated holds 2.57 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). 825,088 are held by Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 32,860 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 391,795 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Smith Graham Investment Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.81% or 449,170 shares. Palisade Capital Llc Nj reported 14,750 shares stake. 474 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd. Citigroup reported 257,127 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) or 28,549 shares. Ellington Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.24% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 78,900 shares. World Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Putnam Invs Limited Liability owns 184,666 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 2,993 shares. First Tru Lp owns 590,214 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.27M are held by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited. Maltese Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.23% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 171,332 shares. Cap Inv Advisors Lc stated it has 7,623 shares. Cullinan Associates holds 40,700 shares. Tegean Cap Management Llc owns 300,000 shares or 8.61% of their US portfolio. Baxter Bros has 48,190 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 28,528 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.22% or 36,119 shares. Moreover, Cleararc Cap Inc has 0.25% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 31,515 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 171,816 shares. Skba Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.72% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 727,318 shares. Duff And Phelps Inv accumulated 14,245 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp invested in 0.06% or 750,089 shares.