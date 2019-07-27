Wilsey Asset Management Has Raised Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Position By $1.68 Million; Last Week Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Centerra Gold (TSE:CG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Centerra Gold has $9 highest and $9 lowest target. $9’s average target is -16.59% below currents $10.79 stock price. Centerra Gold had 2 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. See Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) latest ratings:

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) stake by 23.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wilsey Asset Management Inc acquired 93,194 shares as Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT)’s stock declined 10.04%. The Wilsey Asset Management Inc holds 494,157 shares with $9.04M value, up from 400,963 last quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co now has $3.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.28% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $14.16. About 12.89M shares traded or 250.86% up from the average. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 34.22% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Operating Margin 6.6%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GT); 16/04/2018 – Goodyear, Bridgestone Join Forces to Form U.S. National Tire Distributor; 25/05/2018 – Fay Observer: Fayetteville’s Goodyear plant gets new manager; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Goodyear for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 09/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ANNOUNCED RE-ELECTION OF 12 MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO NEW ONE-YEAR TERMS; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO EXPECTS TO RECORD MAJORITY OF SHARE OF START-UP COSTS IN OTHER INCOME & EXPENSE DURING FIRST & SECOND QUARTERS OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS DEALER TIRE RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Expects Deal to Be Accretive to Earnings Beginning in 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 1.40M shares. D E Shaw & Co stated it has 3.03M shares. Birmingham Capital Mngmt Commerce Al reported 143,375 shares. 22,232 were reported by World Asset Management. 170,300 are owned by Vertex One Asset Management. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 170,891 shares. Hl Finance Services Limited Liability Corp accumulated 18,379 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Conning reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Huntington State Bank reported 0% stake. Lyrical Asset Mgmt Lp has 8.91 million shares for 2.17% of their portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson Inc has invested 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Petrus Trust Lta, a Texas-based fund reported 10,011 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) invested 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). 427,903 were accumulated by Wilen Investment Mngmt. Lpl Financial Limited Liability has 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 70,122 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $652,628 activity. Geissler Werner had bought 35,000 shares worth $652,628 on Wednesday, February 13.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $578,760 activity. $578,760 worth of stock was sold by Buser Curtis L. on Wednesday, February 13.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.79. About 422,314 shares traded. Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “How Much Of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019.