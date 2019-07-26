Wilsey Asset Management Has Lifted Tyson Foods (TSN) Holding by $968,070; Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $310,578

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 2,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,943 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 15,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $144.84. About 4.76 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 14,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 194,001 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.47M, up from 179,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $81.34. About 925,421 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 10/05/2018 – Tyson Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – FOR 2018, CO SEES CHICKEN SEGMENT SALES VOLUME TO GROW ABOUT 3%-4%, ADJ OPERATING MARGINS TO BE SIMILAR TO 2017 AT AROUND 10%; 07/05/2018 – TYSON 2Q EPS 85C; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Pork Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 8%; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT INDUSTRY HOG SUPPLIES TO INCREASE ABOUT 2-3% IN FISCAL 2018 AS COMPARED TO FISCAL 2017; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – BELIEVE BEEF SEGMENT’S ADJ OPERATING MARGIN IN FISCAL 2018 SHOULD BE ABOVE 6%; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 SALES TO GROW ABOUT 6% TO BETWEEN $40 BLN-$41 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Now Sees Eliminating About 550 Positions Across Several Areas and Job Levels as Part of Financial Fitness Program – Filing; 02/05/2018 – TYSON VENTURES REPORTS INVESTMENT IN FUTURE MEAT TECHNOLOGIES; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Food Giant Tyson Makes First Investment in Israel

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20,900 shares to 7,700 shares, valued at $13.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 54,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,512 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsr Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,260 shares. Brookstone Cap Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,320 shares. J Goldman & Communications Ltd Partnership holds 5.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 864,455 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) has invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Corvex Mgmt LP reported 3.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Com holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 75,898 shares. Piedmont Advisors Incorporated has 0.48% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Com accumulated 0.06% or 14,682 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.87% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 553,877 shares. Augustine Asset Mgmt reported 0.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Barnett And owns 679 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 68,975 shares. First Comml Bank Sioux Falls reported 2,500 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Spectrum Gp invested in 13,417 shares. First Financial Corporation In has 0.15% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,777 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironsides Asset Ltd Liability reported 20,810 shares stake. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.07% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Farmers Trust holds 0.13% or 6,566 shares. 2.19M were reported by Wells Fargo & Communication Mn. 398,446 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Brookmont Cap Mngmt reported 10,357 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 85,136 shares. Allstate Corporation stated it has 28,861 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 0.06% or 231,635 shares. Blackrock holds 0.06% or 20.04 million shares. First Personal Ser has invested 0.02% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Macroview Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 36 shares. Raymond James Associate accumulated 163,466 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 314,643 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

