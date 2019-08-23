Wilsey Asset Management Has Lifted Jetblue Awys (JBLU) Holding By $483,168; Sabre Industries (SABR) Sentiment Is 0.94

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) stake by 6.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wilsey Asset Management Inc acquired 30,198 shares as Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU)’s stock rose 3.22%. The Wilsey Asset Management Inc holds 529,151 shares with $8.70M value, up from 498,953 last quarter. Jetblue Awys Corp now has $5.34 billion valuation. It closed at $18.01 lastly. It is down 7.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 07/03/2018 – JETBLUE SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON FLIGHTS IN EMAIL TODAY; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – CASM EX-FUEL EXPECTED TO GROW BETWEEN 2.0% AND 4.0% FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018; 22/05/2018 – JBLU DECLINES TO SAY IF WILL REPLACE CHECKETTS ON BOARD; 02/04/2018 – JetBlue Names Andres Barry President of JetBlue Travel Products; 18/05/2018 – JetBlue: James Hnat, Secretary, General Counsel, to Retire June 30; 05/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS – AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR PURCHASE & MAINTENANCE OF PW1100G-JM ENGINES ON 85 A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT TO BE PURCHASED BY CO; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: JetBlue plane makes emergency landing after cockpit window cracked; 25/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS ADDS MORE CROSS-COUNTRY FLIGHTS TO JFK, BOSTON; 12/03/2018 – JetBlue Load Factor for FebruaryWas 82.6 %, Unchanged; 22/05/2018 – JBLU: NO PRESSURE TO MAKE DECISION ON TAKING AIRBUS A321LR

Sabre Industries Inc (SABR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 140 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 149 decreased and sold equity positions in Sabre Industries Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 241.34 million shares, down from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Sabre Industries Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 46 Reduced: 103 Increased: 106 New Position: 34.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. holds 4.29% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation for 1.26 million shares. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owns 18.91 million shares or 4.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sound Shore Management Inc Ct has 3.14% invested in the company for 7.64 million shares. The California-based Causeway Capital Management Llc has invested 2.56% in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, a New York-based fund reported 16.09 million shares.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.57 billion. It operates through two divisions, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. It has a 27.33 P/E ratio. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Among 4 analysts covering JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. JetBlue Airways has $2600 highest and $18.5 lowest target. $23.25’s average target is 29.09% above currents $18.01 stock price. JetBlue Airways had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. The stock of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) earned “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Thursday, June 20. As per Tuesday, July 16, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. Citigroup upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $2600 target in Tuesday, June 11 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, April 11.