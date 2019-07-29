Wilsey Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Tyson Foods (TSN) by $968,070; Electron Capital Partners Lowered Its Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Holding by $4.04 Million as Stock Price Declined

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 14,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 194,001 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.47M, up from 179,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $80.98. About 2.42 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – GOLDMAN SACHS IS ACTING AS TYSON FOODS’ FINANCIAL ADVISOR ON SALE; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Plans to Retain Tortilla Production From Two Green Bay Facilities; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO EXTENDED MATURITY DATE THEREUNDER TO MARCH 14, 2023, WITH TWO ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTIONS; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – “COMMITTED TO SUPPORT IMPROVED” ENVIRONMENTAL PRACTICES ON TWO MLN ACRES OF CORN BY END OF 2020; 17/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury fight EXCLUSIVE: John Murray? Sefer Seferi? Shannon Briggs? Fury’s coach speaks; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS EXPLORES SALE OF PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – Cost pressures eat into Tyson Foods profits; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Sees Financial Fitness Program Resulting in $253M Cumulative Pretax Charges, Once Implemented, Vs. Previous $218M

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 192,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 219,278 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, down from 411,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $17.01. About 1.70M shares traded or 72.07% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 43.41% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – IN EVENT THAT FID IS NOT TAKEN CUSTOMARY TERMINATION FEES APPLY; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – CELSE, THE PROJECT COMPANY 50% CONTROLLED BY GOLAR POWER, WILL RECEIVE US$1.340 BLN UNDER NON-RECOURSE PROJECT FINANCING STRUCTURE; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – UNDERLYING THESIS OF A SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY IN SHIPPING MARKET FROM 3Q 2018 DOES REMAIN INTACT; 04/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-Prices firm as fundamentals tighten, amid support from oil, coal; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Graham Robjohns Will Step Dn as CEO of Golar Partners, Named CFO and Deputy CEO of Golar LNG; 11/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-June prices slip on healthy supply; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 31/05/2018 – REG-GOLAR LNG LIMITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX INCLUDING TAXES AND FINANCING COSTS IS ESTIMATED AT US$1.740 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Advisors Limited Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 10,320 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 63 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 8,175 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 5,135 shares. Wexford Capital LP holds 29,570 shares. Jolley Asset Management Ltd Co has 70,751 shares for 3.55% of their portfolio. Maryland-based Campbell And Inv Adviser Llc has invested 0.51% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 12,100 shares. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Panagora Asset stated it has 686,640 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Greenleaf Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 2,972 shares. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division reported 441 shares. Ci Invests holds 0.02% or 54,200 shares in its portfolio. 3,186 were reported by Verity Verity Lc. Fort Lp accumulated 0.08% or 5,418 shares.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 807,596 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $89.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 175,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 692,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Tellurian Inc New.