Wilsey Asset Management Has Lifted Its Jetblue Awys (JBLU) Holding by $483,168; Intact Investment Management Has Cut New Gold Cda (NGD) Position as Valuation Rose

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 30,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The institutional investor held 529,151 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, up from 498,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.23. About 4.56M shares traded or 13.30% up from the average. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, JETBLUE EXPECTS CAPACITY TO INCREASE BETWEEN 6.5% AND 8.5%; 17/04/2018 – JetBlue Flight Attendants Vote to Bring Second Union to Airline; 02/04/2018 – JetBlue Appoints Pres of New Travel Products Subsidiary; 22/04/2018 – DJ JetBlue Airways Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBLU); 12/03/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – REVENUE PASSENGER MILES IN FEBRUARY 2018 WERE 3.7 BLN, UP 6.8%; 12/03/2018 – JetBlue Load Factor for FebruaryWas 82.6 %, Unchanged; 13/04/2018 – Rep. Rohrabacher: Rohrabacher Urges JetBlue to Retrofit Planes for Noise Reduction; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q EPS 27c; 07/03/2018 – Okta Identity Cloud Securely Connects JetBlue to its Customers; 23/04/2018 – JetBlue is planning to sell seats on semi-private flights

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in New Gold Inc Cda (NGD) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 1.22 million shares as the company’s stock rose 53.30% . The institutional investor held 1.85 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in New Gold Inc Cda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $765.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.84% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1.34. About 5.56 million shares traded or 6.31% up from the average. New Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:NGD) has risen 9.84% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical NGD News: 08/03/2018 – Making Green the New Gold: MoneyTrac Technology Announces the Launch of the MTRAC-Token™ in Effort to Bank Cannabis; 16/04/2018 – Mile-Underground Miner Looks to U.S., Canada for New Gold Assets; 05/03/2018 CHALICE GOLD SAYS NEW GOLD INTERSECTIONS AT EAST CADILLAC; 08/05/2018 – Tristar Discovers New Gold-Bearing Zones at Castelo de Sonhos; 04/05/2018 – WORLD GOLD COUNCIL LAUNCHING NEW GOLD-BACKED EXCHANGE TRADED FUND WITH LOW MANAGEMENT FEE; 09/05/2018 – NEW GOLD INC NGD.TO SAYS RAYMOND THRELKELD APPOINTED CEO AND PRESIDENT; 28/03/2018 – AZ SILVER BUYS NEW GOLD-SILVER EXPLORATION PROPERTY IN; 09/05/2018 – NEW GOLD NAMES RAYMOND THRELKELD AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 25/04/2018 – NEW GOLD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. EPS 1C; 11/04/2018 – Globe Newswire: Otis Adds New Gold Targets at Kilgore

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $45,450 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.02% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) or 26.54M shares. Maverick Cap Limited reported 0.02% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). 413 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. First Manhattan Company holds 13,020 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm has invested 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 391,795 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Group One Trading Lp invested in 58,068 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 8.78 million were accumulated by Par Cap Management Inc. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Riverhead Capital Management owns 327,589 shares. Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability Com accumulated 10,050 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ellington Gru Lc stated it has 78,900 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Com Mn stated it has 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.04% or 206,818 shares. 60,058 are owned by Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 21,200 shares to 169,100 shares, valued at $5.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 34,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

