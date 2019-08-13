Wilsey Asset Management Has Lifted Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding By $438,945; Src Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Shorts Lowered By 5.4%

Src Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) had a decrease of 5.4% in short interest. SRCI’s SI was 18.20 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.4% from 19.24 million shares previously. With 4.36M avg volume, 4 days are for Src Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)’s short sellers to cover SRCI’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.32. About 3.91M shares traded. SRC Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) has declined 64.18% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCI News: 02/04/2018 – SRC Energy Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 21/05/2018 – SRC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 SRC Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SRC ENERGY INC SRCI.A – FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 CRUDE OIL ACCOUNTED FOR APPROXIMATELY 50% OF TOTAL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION VOLUMES; 24/04/2018 – SRC Energy Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – SRC ENERGY FILES OFFER TO EXCHANGE UP TO $550M NOTES DUE 2025; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys New 1.3% Position in SRC Energy; 25/04/2018 – SRC ENERGY INC SRCI.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 02/05/2018 – SRC ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C; 03/04/2018 – SRC ENERGY – AMENDMENT EXTENDS THE MATURITY DATE OF THE FACILITY FROM DECEMBER 2019 TO APRIL 2023

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 5.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wilsey Asset Management Inc acquired 6,753 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Wilsey Asset Management Inc holds 133,896 shares with $8.74M value, up from 127,143 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $79.46B valuation. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.98. About 5.70M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Clock Ticks for Gilead as Revenue, Earnings Per Share Fall Short; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 12/03/2018 – The latest in a series of high-level R&D exits– Gilead R&D chief Norbert Bischofberger is leaving in surprise exit, CEO revamps top science jobs $GILD; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25; 30/05/2018 – REG-GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 FOR THE SELECTION STUDY IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER JOHN MCHUTCHISON SPEAKS ON CALL; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names John McHutchison Chief Scientific Officer; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright holds 0.34% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 12,850 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated owns 0.72% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 28,698 shares. Orbimed Llc reported 443,800 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc reported 1.87 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.32% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Gw Henssler And Assoc Ltd accumulated 180,449 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt holds 656,783 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Caxton Associate LP owns 3,219 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Euclidean Technology Management Ltd Liability holds 2.06% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 34,275 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability holds 0% or 46 shares. Hudock Lc owns 377 shares. Blair William & Il, Illinois-based fund reported 1.36M shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Denali Ltd Liability invested in 1.56% or 160,603 shares. Addenda Capital has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Among 9 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 23 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Mizuho. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Sunday, March 17. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy”. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, March 7.

SRC Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties primarily located in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 332,400 net acres under lease, which are located in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin; and operated 288 net producing wells. It has a 4.22 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Synergy Resources Corporation and changed its name to SRC Energy Inc. in March 2017.