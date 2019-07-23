Wilsey Asset Management Has Lifted Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding By $438,945; Cnx Resources (CNX) Shorts Down By 9.45%

Cnx Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) had a decrease of 9.45% in short interest. CNX’s SI was 20.99 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.45% from 23.18M shares previously. With 5.28 million avg volume, 4 days are for Cnx Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)’s short sellers to cover CNX’s short positions. The SI to Cnx Resources Corporation’s float is 10.68%. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.22. About 2.35 million shares traded. CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) has declined 43.22% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CNX News: 03/05/2018 – CNX RESOURCES – REAFFIRMS 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF ABOUT 500-525 BCFE & TOTAL 2018 CAPEX ATTRIBUTABLE TO CNX OF ABOUT $790 MLN -$915 MLN; 15/03/2018 – CNX RESOURCES CORP – SETTLEMENT FOR NOTES TENDERED PRIOR TO EXPIRATION TIME, ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MARCH 22, 2018; 08/03/2018 – CNX PACT HAS INITIAL BORROWING BASE $2.5B, MAY BOOST UP TO $3B; 19/04/2018 – DJ CNX Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNX); 27/04/2018 – CNX PRELIM 1Q CONT OPS $876M-$968M; 03/05/2018 – CNX Resources Reaffirms Total 2018 Cap Expenditures Attributable to CNX of About $790M-$915M; 27/04/2018 – CNX Resources Sees 1Q Net $518M-Net $573M; 08/03/2018 – CNX Announces Upsized Credit Facility; 27/04/2018 – CNX PRELIM 1Q REV. $471M-$521M INCL CNXM 3RD PARTY,EST. $395.8M; 08/03/2018 – CNX RESOURCES BOOSTED REVOLVER LENDER COMMITMENTS TO $2.1B

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 5.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wilsey Asset Management Inc acquired 6,753 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock declined 0.97%. The Wilsey Asset Management Inc holds 133,896 shares with $8.74 million value, up from 127,143 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $82.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $64.91. About 6.30M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?

Among 10 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $95 highest and $6800 lowest target. $80.09’s average target is 23.39% above currents $64.91 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 23 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $75 target in Tuesday, February 12 report. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Tuesday, February 12. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Oppenheimer. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Jefferies. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of GILD in report on Sunday, March 17 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 12 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Bankshares, a West Virginia-based fund reported 28,991 shares. Sterneck Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 37,122 shares. Linscomb & Williams reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Vertex One Asset Management Incorporated, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 64,600 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited has invested 0.23% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 252,540 were reported by Mirae Asset Global Investments. The Ohio-based Foster Motley Inc has invested 0.06% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Endurance Wealth Mngmt invested in 20,877 shares. First City Management Incorporated invested in 6,627 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Management Incorporated, Indiana-based fund reported 6,330 shares. The New York-based Gideon Cap Advsr has invested 0.22% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Company holds 0.39% or 127,228 shares. Calamos reported 563,184 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 12.89M shares. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q1. Its down 3.00, from 3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 1 investors sold CNX Resources Corporation shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 25,272 shares or 70.92% less from 86,898 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Callahan Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.05% in CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX). Gemmer Asset Management Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX).

Since May 29, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $2.78 million activity. The insider Clarkson J. Palmer bought $139,600. 34,200 CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) shares with value of $249,804 were bought by LANIGAN BERNARD JR.

CONSOL Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.41 billion. The firm primarily operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production , and Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations. It has a 8.22 P/E ratio. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.