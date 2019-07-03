Wilsey Asset Management Has Increased Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Stake By $1.68 Million; Srs Investment Management Has Raised Facebook (FB) Stake By $151.19 Million

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) stake by 23.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wilsey Asset Management Inc acquired 93,194 shares as Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT)’s stock declined 10.04%. The Wilsey Asset Management Inc holds 494,157 shares with $9.04 million value, up from 400,963 last quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co now has $3.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 2.47M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 34.22% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Operating Margin 6.6%; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Segment Operating Income $281M; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S: NO RATING IMPACT ON SENIOR SHARES ISSUED BY FIDC MERCANTIS AUTO PEçAS FOLLOWING THE EXTENTION OF THE REVOLVING PERIOD AND OTHER AMENDMENTS; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO EXPECTS TO RECORD MAJORITY OF SHARE OF START-UP COSTS IN OTHER INCOME & EXPENSE DURING FIRST & SECOND QUARTERS OF 2018; 25/05/2018 – Fay Observer: Fayetteville’s Goodyear plant gets new manager; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281560 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER BEAUMONT CHEMICAL PLANT; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR SEES FY TOTAL SEGMENT OPER INCOME $1.8B TO $1.9B; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear, Bridgestone Join Forces to Form U.S. National Tire Distributor; 15/03/2018 – TechFlashATL: SCOOP: Goodyear scouts #BangaloreoftheSouth™ for 40K square feet operations center; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Strengthens Commitment to Sustainable Natural Rubber

Srs Investment Management Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 116.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Srs Investment Management Llc acquired 910,759 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Srs Investment Management Llc holds 1.69 million shares with $282.14M value, up from 781,844 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $556.63B valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $195. About 9.05 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Axios: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook has always been one big swindle; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Wins Hedge Fund Popularity Contest in the First Quarter; 04/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg said on a call with reporters: I am going to be testifying before the U.S. congress. I’ll also be sending Mike Schroepfer (Facebook CTO) and Chris Cox (Facebook Chief Product Officer) to answer additional questions; 26/03/2018 – FTC SAYS CONFIRMING THAT IT HAS AN OPEN NON-PUBLIC INVESTIGATION INTO THESE PRACTICES; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Shuts All Operations After Facebook Scandal; 21/03/2018 – Guelph Mercury: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower; 19/04/2018 – Audit Approved of Facebook Policies, Even After Cambridge Analytica Leak; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Facebook, Google and Amazon in talks to lease Park Tower, one of S.F.’s last empty; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O SAYS IT HAS EXPANDED POLICY TO CURB ORGANIZATIONS USING FAKE ACCOUNTS -INTERVIEW

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Ltd Com (Trc) holds 15,282 shares. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.19% stake. Invesco owns 649,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 60,404 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 104,235 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership invested in 74,477 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) has 0.08% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 0.02% or 729,897 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 40,907 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp has 0.03% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Ipg accumulated 606,854 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Public Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Financial Architects invested in 0.09% or 2,748 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 15,668 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Shipping firms drop British flag as Brexit risks loom – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Goodyear Tire & Rubber Shares Fell 30% in May – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GT Gold Commences Phase 1 Exploration Drilling Program at Saddle North – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $652,628 activity. Geissler Werner bought $652,628 worth of stock.

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 36 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, March 18. As per Thursday, January 31, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by M Partners. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, January 31. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Germain D J invested in 58,221 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Roberts Glore & Com Il has 2,031 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. The California-based Dorsal Limited has invested 5.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Da Davidson And stated it has 81,232 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 56,519 shares stake. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 7,600 are owned by Meyer Handelman Co. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 1.44% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mastrapasqua Asset holds 2.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 77,802 shares. Montrusco Bolton Invests invested in 148,240 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Co reported 7,911 shares. Auxier Asset Management accumulated 0.37% or 10,755 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Liability reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc invested in 0% or 25,411 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. Cox Christopher K sold $2.39 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, January 15. Shares for $128,408 were sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 6. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97 million worth of stock or 55,000 shares. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Facebook Stock Is Great, but FB Is a Terrible Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs: 5 Special Value Stocks To Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: FB, GE, TTD – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.