Wilsey Asset Management Boosted Kohls (KSS) Position by $402,891; Share Value Declined; Spears Abacus Advisors Has Lowered Holding in Citigroup (C) as Stock Value Rose

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 417,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97M, down from 427,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 6.71 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/05/2018 – SOFTBANK PLANS TO OPEN OFFICE IN SAUDI ARABIA; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Citigroup Inc $Bmark 11NC10 Fxd-to-FRN; IPT +140 Area; 02/05/2018 – Citi’s Schulz agrees but highlights China as a possible longer-term headwind; 05/04/2018 – MOVES-Citi Private Bank appoints Thomas Steffen as senior private banker; 09/04/2018 – Ghana Lenders Seek Extended Capital Demand Deadline, Says Citi; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS LOW MARKET VALUE UNDERSTATES THE IMPROVED COMPETITIVE POSITION OF OIL EQUITIES; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman joins Barclays, Citigroup on structured debt platform – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 12% in 2018, Citi Leads; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CBS CORP – SEC FILING

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 5,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 217,453 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.03M, up from 211,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 1.26M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 4.97% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 04/05/2018 – Celebrate Kohl’s Family Day and Kohl’s Captivation Station at Summerfest 2018; 02/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corp Announces $300M Cash Tender Offer for Certain Notes and Debentures; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SEES COMP HEADWIND IN 3Q, 4Q; 09/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $66; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP QTRLY SHR $0.45; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S CORPORATION ANNOUNCES EARLY TENDER RESULTS FOR CASH TENDER OFFER; 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer; 14/03/2018 – Kohl’s Announces Enterprise-Wide Commitment to Cloud Computing; 14/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP – MAKING A MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO MIGRATE KOHL’S SYSTEMS AND APPLICATIONS TO CLOUD

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25 billion for 9.65 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of stock.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $783.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,000 shares to 44,831 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 52,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,395 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson Limited Liability holds 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 9,059 shares. Sonata Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.24% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Eagle Mgmt Llc holds 6.32% or 26.79 million shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Investment Techs invested in 0.5% or 60,524 shares. Financial Architects reported 600 shares. Bloom Tree Ltd owns 643,653 shares. Qci Asset Management Inc Ny accumulated 5,206 shares. Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement has 0.59% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3.75 million shares. Canandaigua State Bank And Trust holds 26,715 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Compton Capital Management Ri holds 0.43% or 16,019 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Intact Investment holds 125,200 shares. The Florida-based Cumberland has invested 0.41% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd invested 0.88% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bank & Trust Of Hawaii holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 18,981 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The owns 32,571 shares. 279 are owned by Sun Life Fincl. Yorktown Management holds 0.09% or 4,150 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt owns 1.22M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Company invested in 1,480 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hourglass Cap Ltd has 0.09% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 4,420 shares. Paloma Prns Management reported 0.07% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Farmers And Merchants Incorporated stated it has 75 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.31 million shares or 0.4% of the stock. Dupont Capital Management accumulated 40,298 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.26% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 13,749 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oarsman Capital Inc holds 1.31% or 40,157 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies reported 3,200 shares stake.

