Wilsey Asset Management Boosted Its Valero Energy (VLO) Holding by $359,890; As Transdigm Group (TDG) Share Price Rose, Global Endowment Management LP Has Boosted Position

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 4,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 189,470 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.12 million, up from 185,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $74.82. About 1.39M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 27/03/2018 – VALERO MEMPHIS TENNESSEE REFINERY HYDROGEN PLANT OPERATING AT REDUCED RATES; 25/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282773 – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 15/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery completes large hydrocracker restart; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT CAPACITY UTILIZATION WAS 94 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – Valero Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Redburn Toronto Conference; 26/04/2018 – Valero plans second coker at Port Arthur refinery; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $26,439 MLN VS $21,772 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference Tomorrow

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 356.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 4,610 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, up from 1,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $526.28. About 119,166 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 25/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Tightens 35 Bps; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Cont Ops EPS $3.63; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Ebitda $1.83B-$1.88B; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Transdigm’s Senior Secured Term Loan E And B3 Rating To Senior Subordinated Notes; B1 Cfr Unchanged; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Net $902M-Net $938M; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm Expects to Finance Deal Primarily Through Cash on Hand and Existing Availability Under Revolving Credit Facility; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM NAMES W. NICHOLAS HOWLEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Acquire Extant for $525; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 M of Senior Subordinated Notes; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4,319 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Management invested 0.06% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 53,269 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 249,084 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd owns 0.03% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 7,279 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assoc invested 1.49% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 10 shares. Tiger Eye Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.89% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). 11,098 were accumulated by Sei Invs. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 1,957 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.05% or 90,591 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Maverick Limited stated it has 0.09% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Columbus Circle Invsts holds 0.23% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) or 19,606 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability owns 24,601 shares. 25,292 are owned by Pictet Asset Mngmt.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 12,600 shares to 28,700 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,100 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE).