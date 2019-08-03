Wilsey Asset Management Boosted Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position; Carmignac Gestion Holds Stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 6,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 133,896 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74M, up from 127,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 6.75 million shares traded or 6.70% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS; 01/05/2018 – #3 Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 19/04/2018 – DJ Gilead Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GILD); 22/05/2018 – Potential Gilead Takeover of Tesaro Would Make Sense: Wedbush; 12/03/2018 – The latest in a series of high-level R&D exits– Gilead R&D chief Norbert Bischofberger is leaving in surprise exit, CEO revamps top science jobs $GILD; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 167,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 6.27M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $477.33M, up from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $90.42. About 2.60 million shares traded or 21.43% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/05/2018 – NYSE Parent Intercontinental Exchange Details Transition and Separation Agreement With NYSE Outgoing Leader Thomas Farley; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS FOR $685M IN CASH; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – DAILY TRADING LIMIT FOR ALL COTTON NO. 2 FUTURES CONTRACT DELIVERY MONTHS WILL REVERT TO 3 CENTS PER POUND (300 POINTS) ABOVE AND BELOW THE PRIOR DAY SETTLEMENT PRICE; 05/04/2018 – CSE TO BE ACQUIRED BY ICE: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports April Statistics; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New President of NYSE Group; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND OFFICIAL SAYS MARKETS SHOULD BEGIN SWITCH FROM LIBOR TO REFORMED SONIA INTEREST RATE BENCHMARK; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL ENERGY FUTURES ADV UP 3% Y/Y; 14/03/2018 – U.S. regulator approves pilot program to cut exchange fees, rebates

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 108,749 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $289.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Line Corp by 202,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 760,727 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.