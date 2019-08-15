Wilsey Asset Management Boosted Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Position; FALCO RESOURCES LTD. COMMON SHARES CANA (FPRGF) Shorts Raised By 122.1%

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) stake by 23.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wilsey Asset Management Inc acquired 93,194 shares as Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT)’s stock declined 25.86%. The Wilsey Asset Management Inc holds 494,157 shares with $9.04M value, up from 400,963 last quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co now has $2.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.29% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $11.29. About 4.83 million shares traded or 23.32% up from the average. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 18/04/2018 – After MarketNews: Goodyear Names Nicholas Mitchell Senior Director Of Investor Relations; 09/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ANNOUNCED RE-ELECTION OF 12 MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO NEW ONE-YEAR TERMS; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear, Bridgestone Join Forces to Form U.S. National Tire Distributor; 22/04/2018 – DJ Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GT); 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO WILL RECORD PORTION OF FAIR VALUE OF TIREHUB AS AN EQUITY INVESTMENT ON CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET; 11/04/2018 – Goodyear Names Nicholas Mitchell Senior Director of Investor Relations; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO SAYS JV WITH BRIDGESTONE TO BE CALLED TIREHUB LLC; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR SEES FY TOTAL SEGMENT OPER INCOME $1.8B TO $1.9B; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Backs 2018 Segment Operating Income View of $1.8B-$1.9B, Excluding TireHub Transition; 17/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear, Bridgestone joint venture picks Atlanta for headquarters

FALCO RESOURCES LTD. COMMON SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:FPRGF) had an increase of 122.1% in short interest. FPRGF’s SI was 40,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 122.1% from 18,100 shares previously. With 41,700 avg volume, 1 days are for FALCO RESOURCES LTD. COMMON SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:FPRGF)’s short sellers to cover FPRGF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.0052 during the last trading session, reaching $0.23. About 1,000 shares traded. Falco Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FPRGF) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap holds 182,300 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corp reported 305,904 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 32,820 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 40,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Ironwood Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 17,533 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 19,557 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). 125,443 were accumulated by Vident Invest Advisory Limited Com. Legal General Group Public Ltd Co holds 1.53M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset invested 0.05% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation reported 0.03% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Columbia Asset Management holds 8,350 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Interstate Bank reported 0% stake. 20,135 were reported by Proshare Advsr Limited.

Falco Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $41.77 million. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The company's principal assets include a 100% interest in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp comprising approximately 67,000 hectares located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

