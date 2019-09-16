WillScot Corporation (WSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC)

WillScot Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) and Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) compete against each other in the Rental & Leasing Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WillScot Corporation 14 1.87 N/A -0.79 0.00 Willis Lease Finance Corporation 53 1.11 N/A 8.99 6.92

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for WillScot Corporation and Willis Lease Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of WillScot Corporation and Willis Lease Finance Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WillScot Corporation 0.00% -9.4% -2.3% Willis Lease Finance Corporation 0.00% 19% 2.8%

Volatility and Risk

WillScot Corporation has a 1.18 beta, while its volatility is 18.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.63 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for WillScot Corporation and Willis Lease Finance Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WillScot Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Willis Lease Finance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

WillScot Corporation’s average target price is $19, while its potential upside is 18.75%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both WillScot Corporation and Willis Lease Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 51.7% and 38.3% respectively. WillScot Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. Comparatively, 17.9% are Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WillScot Corporation 2.71% 6.92% 17.32% 55.01% -6.08% 69% Willis Lease Finance Corporation -3.19% 5.6% 25.5% 62.79% 102.04% 79.91%

For the past year WillScot Corporation was less bullish than Willis Lease Finance Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Willis Lease Finance Corporation beats WillScot Corporation.

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. The company's products include single mobile and sales office units, multi-unit office complexes, classrooms, ground-level and stackable steel-frame office units, and other specialty units and shipping containers for portable storage solutions. It also provides value-added products and services, such as steps, ramps, furniture packages, damage waivers, and other amenities rental services; and delivery, installation, lease units removal, and other ancillary products and services. In addition, the company sells new and used units; and offers remote workforce accommodation solutions. It serves customers in the construction, education, healthcare, government, retail, commercial, transportation, security, energy, industrial, natural resources, and other sectors primarily under the Williams Scotsman and Target Logistics names. The company's fleet comprises approximately 100,000 modular space and portable storage units. The company is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.