WillScot Corporation (WSC) and Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) Comparing side by side

WillScot Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) and Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) compete against each other in the Rental & Leasing Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WillScot Corporation 13 1.81 N/A -0.79 0.00 Hertz Global Holdings Inc. 15 0.22 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for WillScot Corporation and Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WillScot Corporation 0.00% -9.4% -2.3% Hertz Global Holdings Inc. 0.00% -16% -0.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.18 beta means WillScot Corporation’s volatility is 18.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s 2.44 beta is the reason why it is 144.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

WillScot Corporation and Hertz Global Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WillScot Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Hertz Global Holdings Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

WillScot Corporation’s upside potential is 22.90% at a $19 average price target. Competitively Hertz Global Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $21.33, with potential upside of 45.30%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than WillScot Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.7% of WillScot Corporation shares and 73.1% of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares. 2.4% are WillScot Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WillScot Corporation 2.71% 6.92% 17.32% 55.01% -6.08% 69% Hertz Global Holdings Inc. -1.27% -0.89% -2.91% 9.4% 20.87% 30.87%

For the past year WillScot Corporation has stronger performance than Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

Summary

WillScot Corporation beats Hertz Global Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. The company's products include single mobile and sales office units, multi-unit office complexes, classrooms, ground-level and stackable steel-frame office units, and other specialty units and shipping containers for portable storage solutions. It also provides value-added products and services, such as steps, ramps, furniture packages, damage waivers, and other amenities rental services; and delivery, installation, lease units removal, and other ancillary products and services. In addition, the company sells new and used units; and offers remote workforce accommodation solutions. It serves customers in the construction, education, healthcare, government, retail, commercial, transportation, security, energy, industrial, natural resources, and other sectors primarily under the Williams Scotsman and Target Logistics names. The company's fleet comprises approximately 100,000 modular space and portable storage units. The company is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., an airport general use vehicle rental company, engages in the vehicle rental business in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand. The company operates in three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. It offers vehicle rental services approximately from 1,600 airport rental locations and 2,600 off airport locations in the United States; and 1,400 airport rental locations and 4,100 off airport rental locations internationally to business and leisure customers. The company operates the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations; and sells ancillary products and services. It also owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management business that operates the Firefly and Hertz 24/7 car sharing rental business in international markets; and sells vehicles through its Hertz Car Sales. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a rental fleet of approximately 515,900 vehicles in the United States and 196,600 vehicles in international operations. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. has a strategic partnership agreement with Localiza. The company was founded in 1918 and is based in Estero, Florida.