Wills Financial Group Upped By $1.17 Million Its Intel (INTC) Holding; Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Has 2.67 Sentiment

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.79, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 16 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 6 reduced and sold equity positions in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund. The investment managers in our database now possess: 3.05 million shares, up from 2.75 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 6 Increased: 13 New Position: 3.

Wills Financial Group Inc increased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 35.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wills Financial Group Inc acquired 22,150 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Wills Financial Group Inc holds 85,098 shares with $4.57M value, up from 62,948 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $214.54B valuation. The stock increased 3.09% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.43. About 8.53 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of Its Senior Executives; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: lntel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Pr; 09/03/2018 – Intel Working With Advisors on Evaluating Broadcom, Other Possible; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 17/05/2018 – Intel Corporation’s (INTC) CEO Brian Krzanich Hosts 2018 Stockholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 04/04/2018 – GigaSpaces InsightEdge Platform with Intel® Technology Accelerates AI Innovations; 17/05/2018 – MOBILEYE SAYS TO START SUPPLYING AUTOMAKER WITH SELF-DRIVING SYSTEMS STARTING IN 2021; 29/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Receives Supplier Achievement Award from Strategic Partner, Intel

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $179.80 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 24,267 shares traded. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) has risen 7.55% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.55% the S&P500.

Usca Ria Llc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund for 80,554 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 256,527 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.21% invested in the company for 443,909 shares. The Georgia-based Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. has invested 0.14% in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 36,379 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.90’s average target is 11.29% above currents $48.43 stock price. Intel had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, July 22. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $5500 target in Thursday, May 9 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, June 10 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, April 26. Northland Capital maintained the shares of INTC in report on Friday, March 15 with “Sell” rating. Mizuho maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, May 10 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”.