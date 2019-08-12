Wills Financial Group Upped By $1.10 Million Its Visa (V) Position; Quaker Capital Investments Has Increased Range Res (RRC) Position By $3.02 Million

Wills Financial Group Inc increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 30.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wills Financial Group Inc acquired 7,056 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Wills Financial Group Inc holds 29,842 shares with $4.66M value, up from 22,786 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $394.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $176.24. About 4.80 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased Range Res Corp (RRC) stake by 15.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quaker Capital Investments Llc acquired 274,932 shares as Range Res Corp (RRC)’s stock declined 36.99%. The Quaker Capital Investments Llc holds 2.04M shares with $22.92M value, up from 1.76M last quarter. Range Res Corp now has $1.10B valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.39. About 6.66 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q EPS 20c; 22/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ March 20 Conference; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: New Five-Year Pact With 27 Institutions Has Maximum Facility Size of $4B; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 16/04/2018 – RANGE – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $4 BLN, A BORROWING BASE OF $3.0 BLN, TOTAL LENDER COMMITMENTS OF $2.0 BLN; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: [Press] Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Rev $742.6M; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maintains Borrowing Base of $3B With $2B in Commitments; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK SCUCCHI TO SERVE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 10 Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth Management invested 0.02% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Laurion Capital Mngmt LP stated it has 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested in 274,790 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Financial holds 2.21 million shares. Moreover, Ameritas Prtnrs has 0.03% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 61,180 shares. Cambridge Inv Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Point72 Asset Lp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Whittier Trust Co has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 151 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Lc invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Matthew 25 Mngmt holds 875,000 shares or 3.67% of its portfolio. Principal Grp Inc accumulated 916,209 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Glacier Peak Ltd owns 68,340 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 90,368 shares. Schroder Inv Management Group Inc invested 0.03% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

Among 7 analysts covering Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Range Resources Corp had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $600 target in Friday, August 2 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of RRC in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. RBC Capital Markets maintained Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies downgraded Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Monday, July 15 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $624,843 activity. The insider GRAY STEVEN D bought $218,924. Shares for $100,344 were bought by Scucchi Mark on Tuesday, April 30. 10,000 shares were bought by FUNK JAMES M, worth $97,997.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity. The insider MORRISON DENISE M bought $171,130.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 0.29% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Monetary Mgmt Group Inc reported 1.98% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability has invested 0.37% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gp Ltd holds 0.31% or 4,452 shares. Select Equity Group Lp has 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 89,652 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 136,788 shares. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx has 17,557 shares. Nomura Asset stated it has 331,490 shares. Caprock Grp Inc holds 18,105 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.44% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Donaldson Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.54% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has 3,315 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Aristotle Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Intrust Bank Na reported 26,309 shares. Pinnacle Holdings Limited Liability Company holds 19,009 shares or 0% of its portfolio.