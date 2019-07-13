Wills Financial Group Trimmed Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $356,320; State Treasurer State Of Michigan Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $15.82 Million as Shares Rose

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 4,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,405 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, down from 47,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 5.87 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL’S `MED SURVEYOR’ VESSEL ARRIVES AT LIMASSOL PORT: AA; 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROPOSALS FOR HORN RIVER ASSETS DUE MAY 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER PRODUCTION LOWER Y/Y ON GAS DEMAND; 17/04/2018 – Colorado Exxon Suit Shows Climate Concerns Not Unique to Coasts; 25/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Further Efforts to Fight Malaria; 29/05/2018 – Once mighty storm Alberto fizzles, but can still soak U.S; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR; 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 135,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.62 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308.68M, up from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 300 shares to 19,725 shares, valued at $34.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 390,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,984 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.80 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 177 shares to 1,547 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).