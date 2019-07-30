Wills Financial Group Trimmed By $476,631 Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake; CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP ORDINARY SH (CCORF) Shorts Down By 29.3%

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 13.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 1,251 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Wills Financial Group Inc holds 7,921 shares with $3.02M value, down from 9,172 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $194.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $345.03. About 3.04 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – BOEING: NASA NEEDS TO LEAD MARS, DEEP-SPACE EXPLORATION; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine China tariff impact on Boeing; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s Middle East president says it will ‘follow the lead’ of the US government on Iran; 16/03/2018 – BOEING 737 MAX 7 TAXIS AHEAD OF FIRST FLIGHT; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 05/05/2018 – Atlas 5 rocket launches, sending NASA’s robot to Mars; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING THE AGREEMENTS, BAPAS IS ANTICIPATED TO SUPPORT MORE THAN 70 BOEING AIRCRAFT WITHIN SINGAPORE AIRLINES GROUP; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Commercial Airplanes Revenue $13.65 Billion; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS IN TALKS WITH BOEING OVER MIDDLE OF MARKET PLANE BUT STILL AT EARLY STAGE; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES

CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:CCORF) had a decrease of 29.3% in short interest. CCORF’s SI was 550,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 29.3% from 778,200 shares previously. With 8,200 avg volume, 67 days are for CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:CCORF)’s short sellers to cover CCORF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.0004 during the last trading session, reaching $4.18. About 3,603 shares traded. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. The company has market cap of $485.06 million. It operates in two divisions, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. It has a 15.2 P/E ratio. The Canaccord Genuity segment offers investment banking, advisory, sales and research, and trading services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karp holds 1.18% or 8,700 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Llc Oh holds 2.9% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,030 shares. 93,354 were reported by Mutual Of America Mgmt Llc. United Kingdom-based Aviva Pcl has invested 0.86% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Calamos Advisors reported 0.53% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lenox Wealth Mngmt has 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,089 shares. Coldstream Mngmt reported 1.03% stake. Hudson Bay Capital Management L P, New York-based fund reported 98,210 shares. The Florida-based Texas Yale Cap Corporation has invested 0.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tirschwell & Loewy holds 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 3,009 shares. Granite Invest Partners Limited Liability Company reported 2,684 shares. Annex Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.44% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Pennsylvania-based Riggs Asset Managment Co Incorporated has invested 5.92% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cap Fund Mngmt invested in 0.09% or 30,528 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.79 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $7.83M worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. 8,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M on Friday, February 8. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock or 2,916 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, May 13 by Buckingham Research. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was downgraded by DZ BANK AG. Cowen & Co maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Monday, March 11. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $475 target. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Hold”.