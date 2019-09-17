Wills Financial Group Trimmed Apple (AAPL) Holding by $580,559; Overbrook Management Lifted Its Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holding by $750,000

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 422,366 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24 million, up from 347,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 1.17M shares traded or 10.44% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 2,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 31,593 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.25M, down from 34,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $219.9. About 21.16M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Face-recognition chipmaker AMS hit by Apple order delays; 23/03/2018 – Apple Will Return to Its Roots With Education Tools and New iPad; 13/05/2018 – The power of Apple; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – IPHONE 8, IPHONE 8 PLUS RED SPECIAL EDITION TO BE AVAILABLE IN 64GB AND 256GB MODELS STARTING AT APPLE RETAIL PRICE OF $699 FROM APPLE.COM; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook believes trade between the U.S. and China is beneficial to both countries; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN FACEBOOK INC; 20/04/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple open-sources its FoundationDB database technology; 03/04/2018 – Watchmakers Show Off Survival Tools for an Apple Age at Baselworld; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple warns employees to stop leaking information to media- Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – Apple and Goldman Sachs are planning an Apple Pay-branded credit card to be introduced as early as next year

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12 billion and $484.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 37,757 shares to 167,480 shares, valued at $13.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 30,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated reported 5,832 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Trust accumulated 39,161 shares. Night Owl Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 1,206 shares. The Washington-based Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 2.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 472,570 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Capwealth Limited Liability invested 4.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Comml Bank Tru Of Newtown holds 2.67% or 49,230 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited holds 3.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 128,137 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 11,695 are held by Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corporation. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 42.07 million shares. Prio Wealth Partnership invested 5.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Minnesota-based Palisade Asset Ltd Liability has invested 2.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Evermay Wealth Management Limited Company holds 1.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 24,106 shares.