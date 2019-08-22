Wills Financial Group Raised Holding in Visa (V) by $1.10 Million; As Nrg Energy (NRG) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Brahman Capital Has Cut Stake by $75.04 Million

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 30.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 7,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 29,842 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, up from 22,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.09. About 2.04 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 1.79M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 6.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.95 million, down from 8.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.88. About 368,981 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 18/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 2nd time since Apr-2017. (published 31-Jan); 05/04/2018 – NRG Energy Withdraws Nomination of Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell for Board, No Other Nominee Named in Place; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS; 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY SAYS YOUNG, SILVERSTEIN, SMITHERMAN TO RETIRE; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 NRG Energy Refreshes Board to Strengthen Customer Focus

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech (Trc) stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Brahman stated it has 6.38M shares. Permian Inv Partners Lp has invested 12.19% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Conning Incorporated has invested 0.01% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). 171,796 were accumulated by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can. Magnetar Ltd Com reported 0.01% stake. D E Shaw has 2.39 million shares. Moreover, Savant Capital Limited Co has 0.08% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 10,016 shares. Pggm Investments has 36,560 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Element Management Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 63,992 shares. Cibc Mkts Corporation has 0.01% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 37,211 shares. Smithfield Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). M&T Bancorp Corp accumulated 0% or 9,665 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg invested in 0% or 6,540 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kj Harrison accumulated 0.83% or 15,179 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt owns 112,937 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 5,048 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Lvw Advsr Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 10,200 shares. Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 1,700 shares. Hendley And, Ohio-based fund reported 80,170 shares. 2,100 were accumulated by Miles Cap. Windacre Partnership Limited Liability Co owns 1.34M shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 13,794 shares. Seatown Pte Ltd holds 1.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 62,500 shares. Fiduciary Financial Svcs Of The Southwest Tx invested 0.8% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Perigon Wealth Management Limited Com invested 2.07% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Virtu Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 13,407 shares. Concorde Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,876 shares. Moneta Invest Advisors Llc invested in 2,049 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

