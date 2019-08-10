Wills Financial Group Position in Eog Res (EOG) Has Upped by $398,620; Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose While Clough Capital Partners LP Has Lifted Stake

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 63.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 320,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 823,843 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.26 million, up from 503,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.03M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Continues to Add to Citigroup Position ‘Opportunistically’ — Letter; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 04/05/2018 – Jesse Hamilton: Exclusive: Citigroup apparently got a rhetorical beat-down from a regulator over its position on guns.…; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO: CORPORATE ACTIVITY WAS ROBUST AROUND THE WORLD; 28/03/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG GWD.DE – CITI AND JP MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND TOGETHER WITH BERENBERG AND SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP LIFTS TARGET PRICE TO REFLECT RECOMMENDED OFFER FROM MICHELIN; 13/04/2018 – Citi’s CFO Sees `Continued Upside’ in Equities Business: TOPLive; 10/04/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $183 FROM $160; 16/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S RESO PICKS BOFA, CITI, VTB, SBERBANK, RENCAP, DEUTSCHE BANK, SOCGEN TO ARRANGE IPO – TWO BANKING; 26/03/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 10% in 2018, Citi Leads

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 35.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 4,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 15,952 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, up from 11,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $79.37. About 2.41M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Invest Mgmt Lc, Missouri-based fund reported 5,444 shares. Marco Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 5,941 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Mason Street Advsr Lc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 82,752 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership owns 68,242 shares. 26,107 were reported by Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd invested in 0.55% or 68,920 shares. 116,075 were reported by Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc. Moreover, First Hawaiian Comml Bank has 0.02% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 4,358 shares. 7,962 are held by Confluence Wealth Ltd Liability Co. Raymond James Financial Advsrs invested in 77,816 shares. Security Natl Trust Com holds 0.3% or 9,941 shares. Northstar Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Csat Invest Advisory LP has 67 shares. Spinnaker owns 27,338 shares. Salem Capital Mngmt owns 6,350 shares.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77M and $147.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 11,368 shares to 2,264 shares, valued at $310,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 was made by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 93,000 shares to 652,746 shares, valued at $13.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 4,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,880 shares, and cut its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).