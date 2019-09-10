Wills Financial Group Position In Dominion Energy (D) Was Has Upped; Antero Resources (AR) Shareholder Sound Shore Management Decreased Stake as Shares Declined

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 13,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 89,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86M, up from 75,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $76.67. About 3.51 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corporation (AR) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 1.61M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 6.85M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.45M, down from 8.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.63% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $3.87. About 11.15M shares traded or 8.49% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $197.58 million activity. $102,012 worth of stock was bought by RADY PAUL M on Wednesday, March 13. $99.30M worth of stock was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10. WARBURG PINCUS LLC had sold 16.09M shares worth $99.30M on Monday, June 10. Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

