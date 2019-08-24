Wills Financial Group Position in Boeing Co (BA) Cut by $476,631 as Share Price Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Cut Its Holding by $760,500

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 13.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 1,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,921 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, down from 9,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.53 million shares traded or 161.15% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/03/2018 – IBD: Boeing, GE Likely Winners Of This Massive American Airlines Order; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – REFLECTING STRENGTH OF CARGO MARKET, NOW PLAN TO INCREASE PRODUCTION RATE ON 767 PROGRAM FROM 2.5 TO 3 PER MONTH BEGINNING IN 2020; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: LOW-EARTH ORBIT TRAVEL TO BE `COMMON’ W/N NEXT DECADE; 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS ‘SOLID’ PROCESS FOR REVIEWING DISCRIMINATION CLAIMS; 20/03/2018 – LMI Aerospace Composites Operation Receives Boeing Thermoplastics Contract; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: POTENTIAL DEAL WITH BOEING IS COMPLEX; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Added Capacity of MAX 9 Will Launch New Intl Routes; 05/03/2018 – Air Arabia Planning 100-Jet Deal for Airbus A320s or Boeing 737s; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 777X FLIGHT-TESTING STARTING NEXT YEAR

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 406,709 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.97 million, down from 413,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS SUPPORTS LEGITIMATE REFURBISHERS & RECYCLERS

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77M and $147.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 2,271 shares to 3,378 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 13,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Liability Corp reported 1,548 shares. Moreover, Evanson Asset Ltd Liability Company has 0.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,710 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Llc invested in 10,654 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Pioneer Tru Retail Bank N A Or has 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Invsts reported 2.05 million shares stake. Ca holds 0.82% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 9,018 shares. Crestwood Grp Limited Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,544 shares. 29,839 are held by Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Sensato Limited Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). B Riley Wealth owns 0.38% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,791 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser reported 58,848 shares. 540,750 are owned by National Pension Service. Accuvest Advsrs stated it has 898 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 821 are held by Nottingham Advisors. Aviance Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 589 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ami Invest Mgmt Incorporated holds 26,757 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. Quantres Asset Management Limited holds 0.66% or 7,700 shares. Profit Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.93% or 21,466 shares. Strategic Global Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Advisory Net Ltd Llc stated it has 136,530 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Hourglass Cap Llc reported 3,730 shares. Bamco Ny holds 0.12% or 230,208 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corporation holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 25,000 shares. Bartlett Limited Co accumulated 797,757 shares or 3.6% of the stock. S Muoio Ltd invested 1.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). London Of Virginia stated it has 1.64 million shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. 1.42 million were accumulated by Davenport Llc. Amer & Management Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 30,423 shares. Sageworth reported 260 shares. Tru Department Mb Fin Bankshares N A owns 45,226 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $549.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelsat (NYSE:I) by 32,850 shares to 492,200 shares, valued at $7.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.