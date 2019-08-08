Wills Financial Group Lowered Travelers Companies (TRV) Holding by $1.55 Million; Valuation Rose; Timber Hill Has Raised Position in Prospect Capital (PSEC)

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 2.08 million shares traded or 37.08% up from the average. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL NAMES VAN DASK CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2022; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Atlas Financial

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 83.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 11,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 2,264 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310,000, down from 13,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $147.36. About 1.50M shares traded or 18.16% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 22/05/2018 – World’s Most Spectacular Landmarks Recognized With TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards; 10/04/2018 – Airbus Will Let Travelers Sleep in the Cargo Hold (Video); 02/05/2018 – TripAdvisor reveals 2018 Travelers’ Choice awards for Vacation Rentals winners; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q REV. $7.29B, EST. $7.32B; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Raises Dividend to 77c; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 06/04/2018 – Europe-Bound Travelers Have A New Travel Medical Insurance Option; 15/05/2018 – Travelers Already Bracing For 2018 Hurricane Season; 12/04/2018 – Study: Pycnogenol® Reduces Leg Swelling and Jet Lag for Travelers; 09/04/2018 – Old Mutual Says Travelers Companies Has Withdrawn Claim to Remedies

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Grp Public Limited Company accumulated 1.82M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.01% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) or 6,098 shares. Timber Hill Limited Liability Corp holds 84,500 shares. 117,883 were reported by Sigma Planning Corporation. Synovus accumulated 5,513 shares or 0% of the stock. Wesbanco Bancorp Inc holds 17,917 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Com has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Gp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 139,854 shares. Barclays Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,022 shares. Moreover, Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited has 0.18% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 44,929 shares. Huntington Bankshares reported 0% stake. Hrt Financial Limited Liability stated it has 10,244 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 67,641 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.68 million activity.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $629.94M for 15.54 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.