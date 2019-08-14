Wills Financial Group Lowered Stake in Travelers Companies (TRV) by $1.55 Million as Share Value Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Oakworth Capital Has Trimmed Stake by $428,652

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 83.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 11,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 2,264 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310,000, down from 13,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $148.22. About 1.05 million shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 30/04/2018 – Travelers Institute Addresses Small Business Challenges During Small Business – Big Opportunity® Event in Irvine, California; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – CLAIM IN RELATION TO PRE-EXISTING PLC HEAD OFFICE LEGACY ITEMS RELATING TO PREVIOUSLY DISPOSED OF US ASSETS; 12/04/2018 – Study: Pycnogenol® Reduces Leg Swelling and Jet Lag for Travelers; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 19/04/2018 – Virginian-Pilot: Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey; 19/03/2018 – Alipay and FreedomPay Partner to Provide Seamless Payment Experiences for Chinese Travelers Visiting North America; 15/05/2018 – Travelers Already Bracing For 2018 Hurricane Season; 17/05/2018 – Watch List Shields T.S.A. Screeners From Threatening, and Unruly, Travelers; 28/03/2018 – Hertz Hosted “Her in Hertz” Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women’s Cho; 07/05/2018 – Travelers Names Abbe Goldstein Head of Investor Relations

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 2,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 79,309 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.07 million, down from 81,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.37B market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 47.54 million shares traded or 79.30% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk takes charge of Tesla Model 3 production from former Apple executive; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 29/04/2018 – Apple expected to boost shareholder returns by at least $100bn; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires former Amazon devices CTO for software role – Bloomberg; 13/05/2018 – Apple sows seeds of next market swing; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S OUTLOOK REMAIN UNCHANGED AT STABLE BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – Apple grabs two-year lead in 3D sensing race; 28/04/2018 – Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.11M for 15.64 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77M and $147.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 177 shares to 1,547 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 13,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

