Wills Financial Group Lowered Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding By $356,320; Soros Fund Management Boosted Its Intelsat S A (I) Position

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 9.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 4,454 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Wills Financial Group Inc holds 43,405 shares with $3.51M value, down from 47,859 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $323.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 4.84 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/05/2018 – Ghana Is Said to Favor Forecourt Operator as Exxon Mobil Partner; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prospects May Reach 700K BPD by 2027 — CERAWeek Market Talk; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL RESUMES LNG PRODUCTION IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL; 25/05/2018 – Russian pledges continued support for Rosneft-Exxon venture; 15/03/2018 – Japan’s Osaka Gas has not bought LNG to replace Papua New Guinea outage – President; 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT

Soros Fund Management Llc increased Intelsat S A (I) stake by 59.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Soros Fund Management Llc acquired 327,875 shares as Intelsat S A (I)’s stock declined 5.30%. The Soros Fund Management Llc holds 876,622 shares with $13.73 million value, up from 548,747 last quarter. Intelsat S A now has $2.87B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.12. About 577,820 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B

Among 4 analysts covering Intelsat (NYSE:I), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Intelsat had 10 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 18 with “Hold”. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. The stock of Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by RBC Capital Markets.

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Prn) stake by 15.00M shares to 4.50 million valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vici Pptys Inc stake by 1.26 million shares and now owns 19.64M shares. Spdr Series Trust (XOP) was reduced too.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.50 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.