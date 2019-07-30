Wills Financial Group Lifted Visa (V) Position by $1.10 Million; Shares Rose; Shareholder Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Boosted Antero Res (AR) Position

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 30.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 7,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,842 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, up from 22,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $408.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $182.19. About 2.27M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.69 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11 million, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 11.01% or $0.445 during the last trading session, reaching $4.485. About 8.94 million shares traded or 3.90% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77M and $147.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,454 shares to 43,405 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. WARBURG PINCUS LLC also sold $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares. Another trade for 25,600 shares valued at $174,912 was bought by Warren Glen C Jr. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. had sold 16.09 million shares worth $99.30M on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $6,900 was made by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22.

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, which manages about $717.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 4.87 million shares to 3.63 million shares, valued at $187.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

