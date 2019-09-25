Wills Financial Group Lifted Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $361,152 as Stock Value Declined; Aimz Investment Advisors Maintains Holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA)

Aimz Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 46.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aimz Investment Advisors Llc bought 59,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 187,583 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, up from 127,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aimz Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.04. About 14.07M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: MIGRAINE DRUG LIKELY TO BE APPROVED FOR QUARTERLY DOSAGE; 16/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE SAYS 101 JOBS AT TEVA’S ELIZABETH PLANT AFFECTED; 20/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD TEVA.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $23; 26/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of Lialda® in the United States; 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction With Teva and Announces Preferred Shr Exchange Agreement With BVF Partners L.P; 24/04/2018 – HISTADRUT PETITIONS COURT TO BLOCK TEVA ASHDOD FACTORY CLOSING; 15/05/2018 – TEVA: HALO EM TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE® OPHTHALMIC EMULSION, THE FIRST GENERIC VERSION OF RESTASIS® IN CANADA FOR THE TREATMENT OF DRY EYE DISEASE; 26/03/2018 – VANDA SAYS IN LETTER, TEVA ALLEGES SOME PATENTS WILL NOT BE INFRINGED BY ITS USE OR SALE OF 20MG HETLIOZ – SEC FILING

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 6,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 89,687 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12M, up from 83,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 12.07 million shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

