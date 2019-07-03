Wills Financial Group Lifted Its Intel (INTC) Stake by $1.17 Million; Netflix Com Usd0.001 Common Stock (NFLX) Shareholder Rathbone Brothers Plc Boosted Its Holding

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 35.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 22,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,098 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 62,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $48.52. About 10.46 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/04/2018 – Politically charged House Intel Committee releases final report on Russia election meddling; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 08/05/2018 – VenueNext Receives Investment from Intel Capital; 17/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Intel unveils new threat security technology; 14/03/2018 – VWR, Part of Avantor, Receives Intel’s Prestigious Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement Award; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL: INITIATIVE TO IDENTIFY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES; 04/04/2018 – SHI International Wins PC Client Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Data Center Business Keeps Powering Results Higher; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – LAUNCHED OFFER TO EXCHANGE NEW REGISTERED NOTES FOR OUTSTANDING UNREGISTERED NOTES THAT IT ISSUED IN DECEMBER 2017 IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Atipa Technologies Wins 2017 Partner of the Year for HPC Technical Solution at Intel Technology Partner Awards

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Netflix Com Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock (NFLX) by 349.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 76,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,289 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.05 million, up from 21,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Netflix Com Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $6.29 during the last trading session, reaching $381.72. About 3.77M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Offer New and Innovative Xfinity Packages Including Netflix Subscription; 20/04/2018 – Variety: Vice Inks Netflix, Theatrical Deals for Motherboard’s `The Most Unknown’ Science Documentary; 10/04/2018 – GeekWire: Google and Netflix team up on Kayenta, an open-source project for automated deployment monitoring; 30/04/2018 – Jon Markman: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 28/03/2018 – AMBASSADOR SUSAN E. RICE NAMED TO NETFLIX BOARD; 29/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Netflix board news withdrawn; 07/05/2018 – Eagle Communications Moves Forward Signing Elevate SaaS Agreement with Espial; 02/05/2018 – SSRN-Stanf [Reg]: Another Netflix Disruption: A Transparent Board; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 11/05/2018 – The Wrap: Netflix Buys Animated Film `Next Gen’ for $30 Million

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $26.05 million activity. $22.29 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares were sold by HASTINGS REED.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89B and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 4,272 shares to 4,900 shares, valued at $411,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Co Inc Usd1 Common Stock (NYSE:MMC) by 8,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,239 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Usd1 Common Stock (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $352,535 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77M and $147.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 11,368 shares to 2,264 shares, valued at $310,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.