Wills Financial Group Lifted Eog Res (EOG) Position by $398,620; Nbw Capital Raised Union Bankshares Corp. (UBSH) Holding by $1.17 Million; Stock Were Volatile

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 35.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 4,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 15,952 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 11,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $79.37. About 2.41 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Union Bankshares Corp. (UBSH) by 60.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 36,627 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 97,211 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, up from 60,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Union Bankshares Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS SAYS GLOBAL NIM FOR MARCH QTR WAS 1.9 PCT; 17/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS SAYS WITH THIS INVESTMENT, DAI-ICHI LIFE WOULD APPOINT ONE NOMINEE DIRECTOR ON BOARD OF UNION AMC; 22/03/2018 – UNION BANK INDIA (UNBK) – NEWS CLARIFICATION; 24/04/2018 – ISRAELI REGULATOR MAY NIX MIZRAHI-UNION BANK DEAL: GLOBES; 03/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF NIGERIA WILL RELEASE 2017 RESULTS AFTER APRIL 31; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from City Union Bank for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA – DIVERGENCE IN PROVISIONING AS OF MARCH 31, 2017 WAS 10.14 BLN RUPEES; 06/03/2018 – UNION NATIONAL BANK USD 5YR SIZE SET AT $500M; 17/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS – ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT BY DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS IN UNION ASSET MANAGEMENT CO; 23/03/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA-TOTEM AVAILED CREDIT FACILITIES FROM 8 BANKS WITH TOTAL EXPOSURE OF INR 13.94 BLN; CO’S EXPOSURE AT INR 3.14 BLN AS ON JAN 31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab reported 2.38 million shares. Crestwood Advisors Lc invested in 1.11% or 163,081 shares. Canandaigua Bank & Trust & Co has 5,239 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 40,639 shares. Tctc Ltd holds 0.04% or 8,240 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.11% or 516,401 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 7,962 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Ghp Advsr accumulated 23,818 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny holds 550 shares. 101,101 were reported by Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0.24% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 0% stake. Appleton Ptnrs Ma holds 0.28% or 22,571 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Communications Of Nevada Incorporated holds 1,234 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 87,952 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Ma.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77M and $147.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,813 shares to 83,499 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $365.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2,271 shares to 51,004 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 6,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,280 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.07, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold UBSH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 55.27 million shares or 11.26% more from 49.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 6,473 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 430,917 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 102,235 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 5,435 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 27,935 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,268 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Kennedy Cap Management Inc reported 405,734 shares stake. The Germany-based Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Guggenheim Ltd holds 182,083 shares. Blair William & Il stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Hennessy Advsr reported 180,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 169,858 shares.