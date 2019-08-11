Wills Financial Group Increases Holding in Eog Res (EOG); Parsec Financial Management Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Has Lifted as Stock Value Rose

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 14.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 15,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 121,886 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, up from 106,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.24. About 5.23 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 12/03/2018 – The latest in a series of high-level R&D exits– Gilead R&D chief Norbert Bischofberger is leaving in surprise exit, CEO revamps top science jobs $GILD; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Buys Building in Santa Monica From Astellas Pharma; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%; 27/04/2018 – Gilead’s Biktarvy Gets Positive Recommendation in Europe; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 35.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 4,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 15,952 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, up from 11,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $79.37. About 2.79 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goodwin Daniel L invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.15% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 96,243 shares. C Worldwide Gru A S reported 196,598 shares. Holt Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Company Dba Holt Cap Prtn Ltd Partnership has invested 0.1% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Metropolitan Life Co Ny accumulated 40,590 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Jnba reported 0.08% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 2,048 are held by Smithfield Trust. Vigilant Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Lipe And Dalton holds 56,754 shares or 2.71% of its portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd invested in 0.45% or 50,317 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 4.10M shares. Monarch Capital reported 53,429 shares. Annex Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corp reported 23,110 shares. 21,944 are owned by Chem Natl Bank.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6,663 shares to 23,236 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Large (SCHX) by 9,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,121 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 11,368 shares to 2,264 shares, valued at $310,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.