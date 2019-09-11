Wills Financial Group Holding in Nike (NKE) Boosted by $481,404 as Stock Rose; Sessa Capital Im LP Position in Entercom Communications (ETM) Boosted by $1.20 Million

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 5,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 34,572 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 28,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 3.41 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals; 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 30/05/2018 – Adidas takes 12-10 lead over Nike in World Cup shirt deals

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 239,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 5.44 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.56 million, up from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $516.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $3.745. About 1.41M shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M; 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77M and $147.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,251 shares to 7,921 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

