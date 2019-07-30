Wills Financial Group Has Upped Intel (INTC) Position by $1.17 Million; World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Holder Light Street Capital Management Cut Its Stake

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 51,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.93% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 593,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.47 million, down from 644,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $74.22. About 2.24M shares traded or 94.78% up from the average. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 86.41% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 19/04/2018 – World Wrestling Declares Dividend of 12c; 02/04/2018 – WWE® Takes over New Orleans for WrestleMania® Week; 05/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to Host the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 19/04/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 19/03/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® to Feature Seven Championship Matches; 03/05/2018 – America’s Number One School Presenter Partners With America’s Number One Anti-Bullying Tech Company RAADR, Inc; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2Q Adjusted Oibda $30M-$34M; 20/04/2018 – DJ World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWE); 08/03/2018 – GOL to Air WWE® Weekly Highlight Shows in Spain; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 35.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 22,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,098 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 62,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 21.90M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 27/04/2018 – As of Friday open, Intel was up 20 percent on the year and nearly 50 percent in the 12-month period; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel Corporation; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Intel plans to shut down smart glasses group – The Information; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Nielsen questions Russia interference for Trump; 12/03/2018 – Fox News: BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between #Trump campaign and Russia; 12/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @FoxNews: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between Trump campaign and Russia; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – WITH THE NEW FUNDING, INTEL CAPITAL’S YEAR-TO-DATE INVESTMENTS HAVE REACHED MORE THAN $115 MLN

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.07 million shares to 2.69M shares, valued at $92.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 125,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Mongodb Inc.

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Are Looking at WWE All Wrong – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How The Ghost Of WWE’s Past Is Coming Back To Help Save Its Future – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alphabet, Amazon, Bank of America, Citigroup, Comcast, Intel, Nokia, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst: WWE’s Big Run Will Continue – Benzinga” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “World Wrestling Entertainment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. WWE’s profit will be $6.29 million for 231.94 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 210,000 shares stake. Moreover, Raymond James & Associate has 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 2,344 shares. 49,848 were reported by Comerica State Bank. Steinberg Asset invested 0.35% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Sei Investments owns 102,811 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Needham Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14,000 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.26% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) or 1.33M shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 37,313 shares. Lord Abbett And Lc has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP reported 9,700 shares stake. 205,115 were reported by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management. 8,900 were reported by Yorktown Mngmt & Research Communications. Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Fdx invested 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). D E Shaw & Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley And accumulated 5,951 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pioneer Commercial Bank N A Or invested in 116,337 shares. Auxier Asset holds 0.32% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 29,279 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Abner Herrman Brock invested in 23,990 shares. West Coast owns 214,478 shares for 2.72% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 216,711 shares. Moreover, Cohen Lawrence B has 4.74% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 125,506 shares. Corda Management Lc owns 1.3% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 209,650 shares. Investment reported 1.83% stake. Page Arthur B holds 2.64% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 58,921 shares. Srb holds 4.05M shares. Vestor Capital Lc holds 2.46% or 250,014 shares in its portfolio. Hamel Assocs has 2.96% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.61% or 1.34M shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LII, INTU, INTC – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 5, 2019 : LC, IMGN, QQQ, SNAP, AVP, LXP, ESV, INTC, XNET, FOLD, CL, AAXJ – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How, When and Why to Buy Advanced Micro Devices Stock Again – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s Where You Buy Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,454 shares to 43,405 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.