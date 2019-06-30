Wills Financial Group Has Trimmed Its Holding in Travelers Companies (TRV) as Stock Value Rose; Tiedemann Wealth Management Position in Molina Healthcare (MOH) Lowered by $21.16 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 41.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 150,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 214,266 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.42M, down from 364,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $143.14. About 796,998 shares traded or 2.88% up from the average. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 52.38% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $3.23 – $3.73, SAW $4.24 – $4.74; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. 77C; 24/05/2018 – Thomas L. Tran Named New Chief Financial Officer of Molina Healthcare as Joseph W. White Announces Retirement; 06/03/2018 – Molina Health: Transactions Won’t Have Material Impact on Company’s Cash Position; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.50; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 29, 2018 (MOH); 17/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare to Host Investor Day Meeting; 24/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Selected for Medicaid Contract Awards in All Eight Regions of the State of Washington Reprocurement; 22/04/2018 – DJ Molina Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOH)

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 83.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 11,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,264 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310,000, down from 13,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $149.52. About 2.32M shares traded or 79.33% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Written Premiums $6.82B; 23/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 04/04/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes LGBTQ Travelers from Around the World to Celebrate this April; 14/03/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes Travelers and Their Pets with Pet-Friendly Hotels and Perks; 30/05/2018 – Travelers Institute Hosts Eighth Annual Hurricane Preparedness Event; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY CATASTROPHE LOSSES, NET OF REINSURANCEWERE $354 MLN VS $347 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Adj EPS $2.46; 19/04/2018 – Virginian-Pilot: Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Return on Equity 11.5

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 13,434 shares to 89,428 shares, valued at $6.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.46 earnings per share, up 35.91% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.81 per share. TRV’s profit will be $642.72 million for 15.20 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.07% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.56 EPS, up 13.78% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.25 per share. MOH’s profit will be $160.30 million for 13.98 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Molina Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% negative EPS growth.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eversource Energy by 9,198 shares to 62,278 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management holds 153,906 shares. Moreover, Connable Office Inc has 0.06% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 2,353 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 0.02% or 1.52M shares. 17,180 are owned by Eagle Asset Management. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) or 51,869 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 101,757 shares. Td Asset Management invested 0.01% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Cambiar Investors Limited Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 22,408 shares. Macquarie Ltd has invested 0.01% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Paragon Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). South Dakota Inv Council has 0.07% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Vanguard Grp owns 0.03% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 5.69M shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt Inc holds 4,824 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Chevy Chase Inc has 1,800 shares.