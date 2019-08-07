Wills Financial Group Has Lowered Travelers Companies (TRV) Holding by $1.55 Million; Share Price Rose; Visa (V) Holder Bluespruce Investments LP Boosted Stake by $29.50 Million as Market Value Rose

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 83.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 11,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 2,264 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310,000, down from 13,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $147.35. About 984,225 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 04/04/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes LGBTQ Travelers from Around the World to Celebrate this April; 08/05/2018 – PAUL GLOVER JOINS G2 INSURANCE SERVICES AS ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENT AND PRODUCER; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL – NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT; 07/05/2018 – Travelers Names Abbe Goldstein Head of Investor Relations; 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers Immersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST; 14/03/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes Travelers and Their Pets with Pet-Friendly Hotels and Perks; 10/05/2018 – Travel Startup 43km Gives Travelers an Easier Way to Book Personalized Tours; 17/04/2018 – IATA REPORTS ABOUT 4B ’17 AIR TRAVELERS, SEES 3.8B MORE BY 2036; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 16.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 189,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.35M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.48 million, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $411.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $174.86. About 4.99 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 20/04/2018 – AEROFLOT CONTACTS RUSSIAN MINISTRIES OVER U.S. VISA ISSUES: RIA; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,196 shares to 15,952 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $629.94 million for 15.54 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Rally Pauses As DOJ Probes Big Tech – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Why Has Travelers’ Stock Gained 16% in 2 years? – Forbes” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 64% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80 million and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 356,484 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $126.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 905,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Capital Ptnrs Group Ltd Liability accumulated 2.06 million shares. 58,185 are held by Central Bancshares And Tru. Moreover, Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.25% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bancorp Of New York Mellon owns 17.60M shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Barometer Capital Mngmt invested in 113,100 shares or 2.01% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications accumulated 52,669 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 60,751 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 36,539 shares. 20,846 were reported by Foothills Asset Mgmt Limited. Paradigm Advsrs Ltd has 1.65% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 27,843 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt stated it has 187,000 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Stoneridge Investment Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has 38,971 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Hudson Bay Management Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 59,446 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 1.09% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 85,893 shares. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Limited Co has 0.05% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,393 shares.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa acquires Payworks – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.