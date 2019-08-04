Wills Financial Group Has Lowered Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Stock Price Declined; Westover Capital Advisors Increases Stake in Bp Plc (BP)

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 4,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 43,405 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, down from 47,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 18.49M shares traded or 79.05% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 12/04/2018 – Output Resumes at Exxon’s Papua New Guinea LNG Operation After Quake; 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal; 06/03/2018 – Aramco Unafraid of Electric Cars, Exxon Algae Fuel: Energy Wrap; 19/03/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares March Cash Distribution; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M; 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS EXXON MOBIL AMONG COMPANIES IN THE LIST AFFECTED BY HALOGENATED BUTYL RUBBER MOVE; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 26.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 8,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 40,888 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 32,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $38.48. About 9.51M shares traded or 60.42% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 21/03/2018 – Henderson Continental Europe Adds BAT, Exits BP; 10/04/2018 – BP Has 66% Interest in Vorlich Field; Ithaca Energy Has Other 34%; 24/05/2018 – ERSTE SEES 20 BP RISK COSTS 2018, UP TO 30 BP OVER CYCLE: CRO; 03/05/2018 – BP Said to Tap Morgan Stanley as It Weighs BHP Assets (Correct); 22/05/2018 – POLAND’S PKO BP CEO SAYS IT MAY LOOK AT OPPORTUNITIES FOR CONSOLIDATION IN CEE REGION; 10/04/2018 – BP SEES LNG SUPPLIES DOUBLING OVER NEXT 20 YEARS; 07/05/2018 – BP AND ALASKA GASLINE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION SIGN BINDING GAS SALES PRECEDENT AGREEMENT; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – APPLICATIONS HAVE BEEN SUBMITTED TO OFAC BY BP AND SERICA FOR A RENEWED LICENCE BEYOND THAT DATE; 06/03/2018 – BP CEO BOB DUDLEY CONCLUDES APPEARANCE AT CERAWEEK GATHERING; 09/04/2018 – BP: Project Started Production Ahead of Schedule, Under Budget

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Management Corp has invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Castleark Limited Liability owns 45,530 shares. Kingfisher Limited Liability has invested 0.53% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 40,323 were reported by Janney Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding invested in 0.3% or 440,249 shares. 36,280 are held by Torch Wealth Mngmt Llc. Horizon Ltd Liability stated it has 0.16% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Montag A & Assoc stated it has 0.93% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 279,055 shares. Fundx Invest Grp Incorporated Ltd accumulated 9,440 shares. Argent holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 225,670 shares. 302,114 are held by Parsons Management Inc Ri. Violich Mngmt holds 1.15% or 56,175 shares. Highland Mgmt Lp stated it has 18,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 11.18M shares or 0.54% of all its holdings.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 177 shares to 1,547 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 13,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

