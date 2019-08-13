Wills Financial Group Has Lifted Stake in Intel (INTC) as Stock Price Declined; Encompass Capital Advisors Stake in Anadarko Pete (APC) Lifted as Valuation Rose

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 60,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.34 million, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 159.31% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 35.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 22,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 85,098 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 62,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 17.98M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 27/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $58; 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video); 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 19/03/2018 – Intel Votes to Extends Chairman’s Term, Selects New Director; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambrian LP has invested 4.87% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Kings Point Cap stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 4,848 were accumulated by Greenleaf. Caymus Capital Lp owns 1.21 million shares or 12.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Winch Advisory Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Bancorporation, Missouri-based fund reported 20,688 shares. 137,227 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. 4.91 million are held by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. Albert D Mason Incorporated has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.05% or 127,279 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 2,500 shares. Boston Prtn owns 43,517 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.04% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Commercial Bank Of Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 4.90M shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 7,734 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 350,726 shares to 249,390 shares, valued at $13.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 1.66 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.63M shares, and cut its stake in Pq Group Hldgs Inc.

