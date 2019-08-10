Wills Financial Group Has Lifted Nike (NKE) Holding By $481,404; 2 Analysts Covering Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH)

Wills Financial Group Inc increased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 19.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wills Financial Group Inc acquired 5,731 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Wills Financial Group Inc holds 34,572 shares with $2.91M value, up from 28,841 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $131.17B valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 5.30 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 03/04/2018 – Nike Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors; 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 SALES TO GROW MID TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 04/04/2018 – The announcement came just a couple weeks after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior led to changes in the executive ranks at Nike; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE; 22/03/2018 – Nike Recorded Additional Income Tax Expense of $2 Billion Primarily Related to Transition Tax on Accumulated Foreign Earnings; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues

Among 3 analysts covering Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Recro Pharma had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, March 25. The rating was downgraded by Roth Capital to “Neutral” on Monday, March 25. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. See Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) latest ratings:

The stock increased 0.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.92. About 402,008 shares traded or 81.36% up from the average. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Recro Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REPH); 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 65c; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 1.8% Position in Recro Pharma; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Will Request a Meeting With FDA to Discuss CRL’s Points; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma to Request a Meeting With the FDA as Soon as Possible; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA: FDA UNABLE TO APPROVE APPLICATION IN CURRENT FORM; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Letter Says Analgesic Effect Does Not Meet the Expectations of the FDA; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – INTEND TO REQUEST A MEETING WITH FDA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE TO DISCUSS POINTS RAISED IN CRL; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $360,000 activity. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $360,000 was made by Ajdler Arnaud on Friday, May 17.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $242.22 million. The Company’s lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold Recro Pharma, Inc. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 11.11 million shares or 0.42% more from 11.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% stake. Vanguard invested in 836,539 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup has 5,550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 598,107 were accumulated by Kennedy Cap. Strs Ohio holds 61,000 shares. Alyeska L P stated it has 950,874 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 23,115 shares. Virtu Financial Lc holds 0% or 12,875 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt stated it has 43,446 shares. 63,148 are owned by Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Incorporated. Intll Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0% or 23,700 shares. Advisory Svcs Limited holds 0% or 555 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 41,837 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 93,906 shares.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike had 40 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Canaccord Genuity maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Monday, March 18. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $96 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. Needham maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Oppenheimer. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Piper Jaffray. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 22 with “Market Perform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 28,200 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Vigilant Cap Limited Liability Co holds 173,474 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 0.49% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Gradient Investments Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,918 shares. Tru Commerce Of Oklahoma has invested 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cim Invest Mangement stated it has 0.31% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Guardian Cap Lp invested in 0.03% or 18,711 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 29,369 shares. Comerica Natl Bank reported 0.35% stake. Fdx Advsrs Inc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mirae Asset Global Limited invested 0.25% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.14% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Merriman Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.19% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hillsdale Invest Mngmt reported 0% stake. Barr E S & holds 2.26% or 258,539 shares in its portfolio.

