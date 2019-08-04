Wills Financial Group Has Lifted Intel (INTC) Holding by $1.17 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Stock Price Rose, Ing Groep Nv Has Raised Its Position by $6.15 Million

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 32,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 239,121 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.41M, up from 206,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $214.48. About 3.52M shares traded or 24.17% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.79, EST. $1.67; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Adds Aptiv, Cuts McDonald’s: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S ACCLERATING REMODELS AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – NLRB: Proposed Settlement Agreements Presented in McDonald’s USA, LLC, et. al; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT INC – FIELDS HAS SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF MCDONALD’S USA, LLC, SUBSIDIARY OF MCDONALD’S CORP; 13/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 35.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 22,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 85,098 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 62,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 27.88M shares traded or 18.85% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/05/2018 – Intel did not provide financial details; 15/05/2018 – l-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 13/03/2018 – Top Democrat on U.S. Senate Intel: ‘lot of questions’ about Trump CIA nominee; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Intel Corporation (INTC) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2018; 06/05/2018 – Tweak Town: Intel could unveil its new graphics card at CES 2019; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 19/03/2018 – Shekhar Gupta: Exclusive: China quietly & cleverly finds a new route to S. Doklam, 7 months after India stopped it, writes; 05/04/2018 – igolgi Announces iGoCast OTT Broadcast Platform at NAB 2018; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY REVENUE WAS $16.1 BILLION VS $14.8 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 34,579 shares to 83,684 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Century Alum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) by 584,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,070 shares, and cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $771,429 activity. Shares for $233,662 were sold by Hoovel Catherine A.. $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Henry Daniel on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.