Wills Financial Group Has Increased Nike (NKE) Position by $481,404; Market Value Rose; Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Shareholder Bamco Has Boosted Position

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 5,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 34,572 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 28,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 6.05 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/04/2018 – Adweek: Nike Names Wieden + Kennedy as Lead Creative Agency on Converse After a Review; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader Invertex; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 23/04/2018 – Cut out the middleman: Coach, Nike, Fenty and others bypass retailers and sell straight to customers; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 26.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 89,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 430,570 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.48M, up from 341,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $172.48. About 251,539 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 14/05/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care is on Schedule to Welcome Residents this Fall; 18/04/2018 – Sage lntacct and GuideStar Improve Financial Health & Sustainability for Nonprofit Organizations with Innovative Dashboard; 14/03/2018 – Status Not Quo Adds Sage Intacct Cloud Financial Management Software to Its Portfolio; 15/03/2018 – UCSF and Sage Bionetworks Announce Stress Research Study Leveraging New Sensor Technologies on the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+; 27/04/2018 – Sage Gold – Commences Extraction – 175E Stope; 10/04/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS SPOKESWOMAN CONFIRMS CANCELLATION IN EMAIL; 23/04/2018 – SAGE SUBMITS NDA FOR TREATMENT OF POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION; 28/03/2018 – Sage Therapeutics CEO: Have to weigh investor returns but will price postpartum drug ‘fairly’; 30/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA FILING & GRANT; 23/05/2018 – SAGE INTEGRATES PAYPAL TO HELP BUILDERS GET PAID FASTER

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77M and $147.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,251 shares to 7,921 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24 billion and $23.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 16,059 shares to 268,192 shares, valued at $121.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA) by 69,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,616 shares, and cut its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM).

