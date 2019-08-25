Wills Financial Group Has Increased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $315,060; State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Lifted Position in Freshpet (FRPT)

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% . The institutional investor held 270,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.42 million, up from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.1. About 373,019 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 22/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. Names Dr. Gerardo Perez-Camargo as Vice President of Research and Development; 07/05/2018 – Freshpet 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 05/03/2018 Freshpet 4Q EPS 4c; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – QTRLY SHR $0.04; 28/03/2018 – Schubert Law Firm Investigates Freshpet, Inc. Executives for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties; 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 177 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,547 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, up from 1,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram-lfax; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES INTL. SHOPPING EXPERIENCE IN SHOPPING APP; 15/05/2018 – Not everything Jeff Bezos touches turns to gold. Watch his announcement of his ill-fated partnership with Sotheby’s; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 08/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 27/04/2018 – Nutanix’s Amazon Cloud Killer Delayed by Engineering Problems; 05/03/2018 – GAMESPARKS SAYS IT HAS BEEN ACQUIRED BY AMAZON – STATEMENT; 07/04/2018 – Surprise! Amazon now sells more than 70 of its own private-label brands; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again. And while Amazon will bundle the games behind its Prime subscription paywall (new price: $119 a year), it will also offer them for free on Twitch

More notable recent Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Freshpet, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Freshpet sees e-commerce sales double – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Freshpet (FRPT) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Freshpet, Inc. Announces Leadership Appointments Enhancing Operational and Technical Talent to Support Future Growth – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Freshpet, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold FRPT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.72 million shares or 17.74% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth reported 155 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Voya Invest Management Ltd has invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Strs Ohio invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Ellington Management Gru Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.2% or 25,900 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 218,933 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 274 are held by Howe Rusling. Vanguard holds 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) or 1.82M shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd stated it has 77,233 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Fincl reported 0.01% stake. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can stated it has 3,461 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc invested in 0% or 2,152 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 26,775 shares. Nicholas Investment Prns Limited Partnership reported 0.84% stake. Us Commercial Bank De reported 14,606 shares.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 200,000 shares to 880,000 shares, valued at $24.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Morning Comment: Something HAS Changed – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Progresses With Future Retail Investment Plan – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tech Earnings Last Week: Amazon Disappoints, Alphabet Delights, and Facebook Satisfies – Nasdaq” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon Sends Users Dashing Toward Alexa – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,251 shares to 7,921 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service holds 0.4% or 791 shares. Flow Traders Us Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 176 shares. Toth Advisory invested in 486 shares. Northstar Invest Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,826 shares. 2,595 were reported by Hedeker Wealth Lc. Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability Corp reported 0.73% stake. Burns J W & New York reported 4,542 shares. Kingdon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 13,473 shares. Centre Asset Mgmt Lc reported 12,980 shares. Security Bankshares Of So Dak holds 0.52% or 233 shares. Allstate Corporation owns 29,354 shares. 17,898 were reported by Granite Investment Partners Limited Co. Incline Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 13,986 shares. Lee Danner And Bass Incorporated owns 8,564 shares. Raymond James Na stated it has 7,639 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings.