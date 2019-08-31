Wills Financial Group Has Decreased Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake as Stock Price Declined; Cdw (CDW) Holding Maintained by Bowling Portfolio Management Llc

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 34.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 13,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 53,849 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, up from 39,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.5. About 567,959 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 4,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 43,405 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, down from 47,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 8.27 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/04/2018 – SABIC SEES GROWTH FROM JVS WITH EXXON, ARAMCO, SHENHUA; 27/04/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT WOODBURY COMMENTS DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS BUYBACKS WILL DEPEND ON OIL PRICES, CASH BALANCES; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Pledges to Cut Methane Emissions 15% by 2020; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Resumes Liquefied Natural Gas Production in Papua New Guinea; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXP; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS: ‘l HAVE EVERY INTENTION OF MEETING THOSE TARGETS’

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77M and $147.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,196 shares to 15,952 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 3,996 shares to 9,998 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 18,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,721 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN).

