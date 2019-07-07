Wills Financial Group Has Decreased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $356,320; Market Value Rose; Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Shareholder Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Lowered Its Holding

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 4,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,405 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, down from 47,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 6.88M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 26/04/2018 – Iraq Awards Some Oil and Gas Blocks as Exxon and Total Drop Out; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO MAKE FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON GOLDEN PASS EXPANSION WITH EXXONMOBIL BY YEAR END; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH LTD OSH.AX – EXXONMOBIL ADVISED THAT PNG LNG PROJECT SAFELY RECOMMENCED LNG PRODUCTION, LNG EXPORTS EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIDES GAS CONDITIONING PLANT, WELLS AND PIPELINE REMAIN SAFELY SHUT IN AFTER LARGE AFTERSHOCK; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 19/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil buys LNG to chill quake-hit Papua New Guinea project – traders; 30/05/2018 – Exxon shareholders reject proposal to split CEO, chair roles; 14/03/2018 – VITOL DEVELOPING LNG IMPORT PROJECT IN BANGLADESH; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s 2013 Liberia Deal Tainted by Corruption: Global Witness

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 17,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,808 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61 million, down from 257,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $102.75. About 1.58 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 12/04/2018 – Marsh to Power Next-Gen Insurance Products and Distribution Channels with Launch of Marsh Digital Labs; 21/05/2018 – MMC SAYS PLANNED SALE OF MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING TERMINATED; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France – and More Likely to See; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 03/04/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 27/03/2018 – MITSUBISHI MOTORS TO RAISE STAKE IN MMC DIAMOND FINANCE; 06/03/2018 – Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-BNP Paribas Asset Management names head of pension solutions; 21/05/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – MELATI PERTIWI SDN TO TERMINATE THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF 100% INTEREST IN CO’S UNIT MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING SDN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Limited Company owns 22,655 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Inr Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia has invested 0.73% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). State Farm Mutual Automobile Com owns 3.82% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 37.13M shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Founders Fincl Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Schroder Investment Management Gp owns 1.64M shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Peddock Capital Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 33.94% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa reported 22,327 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc invested in 175,239 shares. Kentucky Retirement Fund holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 84,239 shares. 15,300 were accumulated by Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan). Kistler stated it has 2.07% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Botty Investors Limited Liability reported 9,035 shares stake. Stone Run Cap Limited Company reported 4,579 shares.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77M and $147.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 2,271 shares to 3,378 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.42 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $14.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3,806 shares to 8,045 shares, valued at $667,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 53,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 782,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMC’s profit will be $590.50M for 22.34 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.34% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 730,127 were accumulated by Guardian Trust. Envestnet Asset accumulated 189,307 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 42,041 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 430,955 shares. Gyroscope Cap Group Inc Limited Liability invested in 3,628 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Macquarie Group Inc holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 7.83M shares. Vestor Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 860 shares. 982,742 were reported by Silvercrest Asset Group Ltd Llc. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 2,958 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 32,200 shares. 7,791 were accumulated by Verition Fund Mngmt Lc. Hanson & Doremus holds 163 shares. Johnson Gru holds 0% or 193 shares. Advisory Svcs stated it has 406 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $9.10 million activity. On Monday, February 4 Gilbert E Scott sold $8.09M worth of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 89,789 shares.

