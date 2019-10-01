Wills Financial Group Decreased 3M Co (MMM) Stake by $718,815; Valuation Declined; Zions Bancorp Na (ZION) Holder United Capital Financial Advisers Has Cut Its Stake by $5.95 Million as Market Valuation Declined

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorp Na (ZION) by 88.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 132,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 17,337 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $797,000, down from 149,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorp Na for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 748,519 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 30.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 4,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 9,669 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, down from 13,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $159.87. About 1.31 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey)

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89M for 9.97 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 15.61 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

