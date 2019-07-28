Wills Financial Group Cut At&T (T) Stake by $335,203; Motorola Solutions (MSI) Shareholder Bank Of Nova Scotia Lifted Its Stake by $3.16 Million

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 10,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,499 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, down from 94,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 32.89M shares traded or 17.42% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 24/04/2018 – AT&T Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 2; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion gambit: Retraining nearly half its workforce for jobs of the future; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Private Exchange Offers; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – IS HOPEFUL CO CAN RETURN TO WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A COMPARABLE BASIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 20/03/2018 – AT&T and Time Warner Battle the DOJ (Video); 09/05/2018 – LA Times: AT&T was paying Trump’s lawyer as the administration turned into foe; 11/05/2018 – David Shepardson: RTRS EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL; 26/03/2018 – JUDGE HOLDS CONFIDENTIAL TALKS WITH U.S., AT&T LAWYERS

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 45.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 22,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,217 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14M, up from 49,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $170.1. About 516,053 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 35.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 15/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Android Police: Source: Motorola is cancelling the Moto X5, moving away from niche Mods; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.10, EST. 87C; 17/05/2018 – PWC REPLACES KPMG AS MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS’S AUDITORS FOR FY2019; 20/04/2018 – DJ Motorola Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSI); 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins US$200M P25 Contract in Australia; 28/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Avigilon AVO.T; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY MOTOROLA SO; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: Chilean Copper Mine Contracts Motorola for P25 Network Management, Monitoring; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 7,064 shares to 51,036 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 3,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,142 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77M and $147.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5,731 shares to 34,572 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings.