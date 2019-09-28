Wills Financial Group Boosted Its Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $361,152 as Stock Price Declined; As Fiserv (FISV) Share Price Rose, Holder Eagle Capital Management Increased Its Holding

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 40,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227.89M, up from 2.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $102.61. About 3.02M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 6,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 89,687 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12 million, up from 83,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 7.28 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Perfect Stocks to Buy on the Dips – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citi adds Verizon to catalyst watch list – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 384 were accumulated by Ironwood Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company. First State Bank Of Newtown holds 1.49% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 95,287 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Incorporated accumulated 0.33% or 128,878 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.48% or 131,300 shares. Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.51% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Rampart Investment Mgmt Co Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 59,455 shares. First Allied Advisory Services, a Missouri-based fund reported 273,210 shares. Stoneridge Invest Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 65,060 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank owns 0.08% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3.79 million shares. Beech Hill Advsr holds 23,506 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Lc reported 1.22% stake. 222,688 were accumulated by Dupont Cap Management Corp. Edgar Lomax Co Va invested in 939,911 shares or 3.65% of the stock. Camarda Fin accumulated 517 shares. Benin Corp has 7,232 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 58,068 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd accumulated 2,702 shares. The Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Limited Company has invested 0.11% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 178 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.08% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Eqis Management has 0.28% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Broderick Brian C has 2.56% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 80,417 shares. 4,808 are held by First National Bank Of Hutchinson. Commerce Fincl Bank has 0.06% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Psagot Investment House, a Israel-based fund reported 8,024 shares. Florida-based Jackson Wealth has invested 0.22% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 231,515 shares. Papp L Roy And invested 0.51% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Tortoise Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Majedie Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 145,151 shares.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $28.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:DISH) by 428,326 shares to 12.04 million shares, valued at $462.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 676,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.75M shares, and cut its stake in A.